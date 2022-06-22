Atlanta United faces big three-game road stretch

There still will be 17 games remaining on the schedule afterward, but Atlanta United faces a pivotal three-game stretch that starts Saturday in Toronto.
After the trip to Canada, the team will play at the Red Bulls and then, three days later, at NYCFC. There are nine valuable points to be won in places where the team has one regular-season win in 13 attempts. This is the team’s longest road stretch this season.
Getting good results not only would lift the team (5-5-4) from ninth in the standings and into the playoff chase, but likely would give it a massive boost of confidence.
Though that may not be needed.
“I think we’re going to get nine points,” centerback George Campbell said. “I think we know if we play well enough. With the squad we have, we’re the better team. But we need to show it and prove it.”
Atlanta United’s task will be more difficult in the first two games because it will play without Thiago Almada. But he will be eligible to return from red-card suspension for the game at NYCFC. His skill set seems made for the tiny pitch at Yankee Stadium.
Toronto is one of the worst defensive teams in MLS, with 29 goals allowed. Atlanta United has scored five goals in its past two games and is starting to see Josef Martinez and Luiz Araujo form a partnership in attack. The one win the team has against the three opponents came at BMO Field. Its record there is 1-3-1.
Red Bull Arena has been a house of horrors for Atlanta United. It is 0-2-2 there and has yet to score. The Red Bulls are second in the East but haven’t been as strong at home this season (2-2-4) as in the past.
Atlanta United is 0-3-1 at Yankee Stadium, the home of NYCFC, with three goals scored and nine allowed. NYCFC, the defending MLS Cup champs, are atop the East with 27 points and chasing LAFC in the Supporters Shield race.
“We’re preparing our best for these games just like we always do,” centerback Alan Franco said. “I think it’s good that the results that we got in the last game being able to come off of that heading into these games, but we know they’re three difficult games. So we’re going to prepare our best and give the best out of all this just like we always do.”
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author