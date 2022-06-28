Atlanta United extends loan of Ronaldo Cisneros

Atlanta United announced on Tuesday that it has extended the loan of Ronaldo Cisneros through the end of the MLS season.
Cisneros, 25 years old, is on loan from Chivas in LIGA MX. He was originally brought to Atlanta United in March as cover for Josef Martinez.
Cisneros is tied for the team lead with four goals in league competitions. He has played striker or on the left wing.
Cisneros said many times that he hoped that the loan would be extended. There is an option to purchase Cisneros from Chivas at the end of the loan.
Atlanta United will play at Red Bulls on Thursday.
Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda and teammates have complimented Cisneros’ attitude in the locker room and on the pitch, saying that he has fit in very well.
Cisneros came up through Santos Laguna, where he 121 appearances and scored 22 goals, before signing with Chivas before the 2018 Clausura season.
