Atlanta United defeats Pachuca to win inaugural Cup game

“I felt that at times, we showed the quality that we want to show, we created pretty good plays, very good chances,” Pineda said. “Again, a little bit of the same, we concede on a set piece, and then kind of the morale of the team starts to go down. And then we concede another one in a transition moment. And those are the moments that we have to use as lessons.”

Pineda selected a relatively strong 11 to start, led by Martinez at striker with Ronaldo Cisneros, Marcelino Moreno and Araujo in support, Emerson Hyndman, making his first start this season, and Franco Ibarra as the center mids, Caleb Wiley and Brooks Lennon as the fullbacks, George Campbell and Alan Franco as the centerbacks, and Rocco Rios Novo making his first start this season in goal.

Atlanta United had trouble getting out of its own end against Pachuca’s pressure in the opening minutes.

But Pachuca made a mistake when a free kick taken in Atlanta United’s half was hit at Moreno, who was 10 yards away. He sprinted upfield into space, passing the ball to Martinez running down the right channel. He played it to his left to Araujo. His shot was saved but Martinez was the first to the loose ball, scoring to give his team a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.

Araujo followed three minutes later with a left-footed shot that was assisted by Martinez. The sequence started with Araujo intercepting a pass from Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Ustari about 40 yards from goal. Araujo passed it to Martinez, who gave it to back to Araujo, who had continued his run into the penalty box.

Not all of Atlanta United’s issues were fixed during the past two weeks.

The first was defending set pieces.

Pachuca scored on a set piece – a season-long issue for Atlanta United – to cut the gap to 2-1. The goal came on a corner kick and was headed in by Gustavo Cabral, who made a run to the near post in the 22nd minute and got away from Ibarra. The Five Stripes have allowed nine goals on set pieces in all competitions this season.

The second was concentration throughout the game.

Pachuca tied it at 2 three minutes later on a goal by Aviles Hurtado. The play started with Ibarra being dispossessed about 20 yards from the goal. Rios Novo saved the first shot but Roberto de la Rosa was the first to the ball. He passed back across the mouth of the goal for Hurtado to tap in.

Martinez missed three good chances in the remaining minutes of the half. Each were from close range. None required a save. The positive is he was getting into spaces that he didn’t frequently get into in the five games he played before he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in early April.

“His knee wasn’t right,” Pineda said. “His knee wasn’t 100 percent, I’m positive about it. So I remember last year when I was telling you Josef is a warrior because I was seeing him playing with pain. So now he feels much better. Now he is again, back 100 percent physically, so now he can put this type of performance that was very good.”

Because the team resumes league play on Sunday against Miami, Pineda rested the starters in the second half and brought on a new 11. It’s something he said he was likely going to do in pre-game comments on Monday.

Pineda brought on Dwyer, Aiden McFadden, Noah Cobb, Alex de John, Mikey Ambrose, Santiago Sosa, Amar Sejdic, Ajani Fortune, Erik Centeno and Thiago Almada. Rios Novo remained in goal. Pachuca made two subs.

Pineda said Rios Novo exceeded his expectations and that he will be in the conversations to compete as a starter.

“I feel really happy, mostly for the team, the performance of the team today and we were able to play and get the victory,” Rios Novo said. “I think it’s important that we went out there and we put in a good performance.”

Dwyer gave his team a 3-2 lead in the 56th minute with a left-footed shot into he left corner. The goal was again the result of Atlanta United taking advantage of a Pachuca turnover. Centeno created the turnover, and then passed the ball to Fortune, who passed it Dwyer near the top of the penalty box. Dwyer has scored in three consecutive games across all competitions and leads the team with six goals.

“Honestly, I was very pleased with the attitude, the effort, the football that they put in is something to build into for the next game against Miami, “Pineda said. “So I would say that I’m happy with the performance but there are things to improve, obviously.”

