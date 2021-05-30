Atlanta United 2 hopes to name new manager early next week

Atlanta United 2′s next manager will likely be named early next week, a team spokesman said on Sunday.
The team is hosting Birmingham Legion on Sunday, making it interim manager Tony Annan’s last game in charge. Annan took over when Stephen Glass was promoted to interim manager with Atlanta United last season.
Annan, Atlanta United’s Academy Director, resigned in late April after more than five years with the club to become South Carolina’s men’s soccer coach.
Atlanta United 2 (2-1-2) will host Louisville on June 6.