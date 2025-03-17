A look inside the numbers of Atlanta United’s loss to Inter Miami

A look at the stats from Atlanta United’s 2-1 loss to Inter Miami on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
0 goals from Miguel Almiron, Alexey Miranchuk and Saba Lobjanidze through four matches.
1 goal scored in Atlanta United’s past 275 minutes.
1 assist for Brooks Lennon in his first match since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.
1.04 expected goals for Atlanta United. Miami finished with 1.78.
2 mistakes that resulted in Miami’s goals. The first was a turnover committed by Bartosz Slisz that led to Lionel Messi’s goal. The second was Jay Fortune not marking Fafa Picault well enough on the game-winning goal in the final minutes.
2 wins for Miami against Atlanta United in their past seven meetings.
4 points from three home matches, with 14 remaining at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Last year’s fourth-place finisher in the East, Orlando, earned 25 points from 17 home matches. First-place Miami earned 37 points from its home matches. Atlanta United, whose stated goal is to finish in at least fourth, is on pace to earn 22 points.
4 points from four matches to start the season is the second-worst start in franchise history. It earned two points from its first four matches in 2019.
5 players, at least, who will miss Saturday’s match against Cincinnati because they have been called up to their national teams. That group includes starters Stian Gregersen, Slisz, and Almiron, and backups Noah Cobb and Luke Brennan. There likely will be more call-ups.
10 recoveries for Brad Guzan, Atlanta United’s goalkeeper. It’s rare for a goalkeeper to lead a team in recoveries.
11 chances created for Atlanta United. Miranchuk, Almiron and Emmanuel Latte Lath combined for four. Four players tied for the team lead with two.
13 shots for each team in Sunday’s match. Miami put eight shots on target. Atlanta United put four. Latte Lath led Atlanta United with three shots, two on goal. He also led in expected goals (0.52).
16 fouls called against Atlanta United. Miami was called for seven.
31 touches for Miami inside Atlanta United’s 18-yard box, which resulted in 10 shots. Atlanta United had 24 and eight.
95 touches for Slisz, most on Atlanta United.
200 starts for Lennon in MLS.
42,844 announced attendance Sunday.
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0
March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
