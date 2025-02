2025 Atlanta United season preview: The opponents

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 1-0 win at home; 2-1 win on road; 2-2 (5-4) loss at home in playoffs

Last year’s record: 11-13-10

Goals/allowed: 48/64

Expected goals/allowed: 43.7/58.7

Key players returning: Forward Sunusi Ibrahim (6 goals), midfielder Caden Clark (4 goals, 4 assists), midfielder Bryce Duke (3 goals, 5 assists), midfielder Ariel Lassiter (3 goals, 7 assists)

Key players signed: Striker Giacomo Vrioni, midfielder Hennadii Synchuk, midfielder Fabian Herbers (3 goals, 5 assists), defender Jalen Neal

Key players lost: Striker Josef Martinez (11 goals, 3 assists), midfielder Victor Wanyama

Charlotte

Manager: Dean Smith

Dates of matches: March 1 at Bank of America Stadium; July 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 3-2 win at home; 1-0 loss on road;

Last year’s record: 14-11-9

Goals/allowed: 46/37

Expected goals/allowed: 46.7/44.6

Key players returning: Striker Patrick Agyemang (10 goals, 5 assists), forward Liel Abada (7 goals, 2 assists), midfielder Ashley Westwood (2 goals, 6 assists), goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina

Key players signed: Winger Wilfried Zaha, midfielder Pep Biel, midfielder Eryk Williamson

Key players lost: Striker Karol Swiderski (6 goals, 2 assists), midfielder Junior Urso, defender Joao Pedro, defender Jere Uronen

New York Red Bulls

Manager: Sandro Schwarz

Dates of matches: March 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; May 31 at Red Bull Arena

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 2-2 draw at home; 2-1 loss on road

Last year’s record: 11-9-14

Goals/allowed: 55/50

Expected goals/allowed: 56.5/43.7

Key players returning: Midfielder Lewis Morgan (13 goals, 7 assists), midfielder Emil Forsberg (9 goals, 5 assists), forward Elias Manoel (8 goals, 4 assists)

Key players signed: Striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, striker Wiktor Bogacz, defender Raheem Edwards, centerback Tim Parker.

Key players lost: Striker Dante Vanzeir (4 goals, 10 assists), striker Cory Burke, defender Andres Reyes, fullback John Tolkin.

Inter Miami

Manager: Javier Mascherano

Dates of matches: March 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; June 28 at Chase Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 3-1 loss at home; 2-2 draw on road; 2-1 win at home in playoffs; 2-1 loss on road in playoffs; 3-2 loss at home in playoffs

Last year’s record: 22-4-8

Goals/allowed: 79/49

Expected goals/allowed: 53.8/53.0

Key players returning: Forward Luis Suarez (20 goals, 9 assists), midfielder Lionel Messi (20 goals, 16 assists), midfielder Sergio Busquets (1 goal, 7 assists), fullback Jordi Alba (4 goals, 14 assists),

Key players signed: Forward Fafa Picault, forward Tadeo Allende, midfielder Telasco Segovia, defender Gonzalo Lujan, defender Maxi Falcon.

Key players lost: Striker Leonardo Campana (8 goals, 2 assists), midfielder Diego Gomez, midfielder Facundo Farias.

Cincinnati

Manager: Pat Noonan

Dates of matches: March 22 at TQL Stadium; May 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 2-1 win away; 1-0 win at home

Last year’s record: 18-11-5

Goals/allowed: 58/48

Expected goals/allowed: 48.4/39.9

Key players returning: Forward Yuya Kubo (10 goals, 2 assists), midfielder Luca Orellando (10 goals, 7 assists), goalkeeper Roman Celentano

Key players signed: Striker Kevin Denkey, midfielder Evander (15 goals, 15 assists), defender Gilberto Flores

Key players lost: Striker Kevin Kelsy (6 goals), winger Yamil Asad (4 goals, 5 assists), midfielder Lucho Acosta (14 goals, 17 assists), defender Alvaro Barreal

NYCFC

Manager: Pascal Jansen

Dates of matches: March 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; June 12 at Yankee Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 1-1 draw at home; 2-2 draw away

Last year’s record: 14-12-8

Goals/allowed: 46/37

Expected goals/allowed: 54.5/47.1

Key players returning: Forward Alonso Martinez (16 goals, 3 assists), forward Hannes Wolf (5 goals, 8 assists), midfielder Santiago Rodriguez (12 goals, 10 assists)

Key players signed: Midfielder Maxi Moralez

Key players lost: Midfielder James Sands, midfielder Nicolas Acevedo, goalkeeper Luis Barraza.

Dallas

Manager: Eric Quill

Date of match: April 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last year’s record: 11-15-8

Goals/allowed: 54/56

Expected goals/allowed: 41.8/54.0

Key players returning: Forward Petar Musa (16 goals, 3 assists), forward Logan Farrington (4 goals, 8 assists), midfielder Sebastian Lletget (2 goals, 8 assists)

Key players signed: Midfielder Lucho Acosta (14 goals, 17 assists), forward Anderson Julio, midfielder Leo Chu, centerback Lalas Abubakar, fullback Shaq Moore

Key players lost: Striker Jesus Ferreira (5 goals, 3 assists), midfielder Paul Arriola (5 goals, 2 assists), midfielder Alan Velasco, centerback Omar Gonzalez, defender Ruan

New England

Manager: Caleb Porter

Dates of matches: April 12 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Sept. 27 at Gillette Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 4-1 loss away; 2-1 win at home

Last year’s record: 9-21-4

Goals/allowed: 37/74

Expected goals/allowed: 36.8/62.8

Key players returning: Midfielder Carles Gil 7 goals, 10 assists),

Key players signed: Striker Leonardo Campana (8 goals, 2 assists), forward Ignatius Ganago, forward Max Urruti, midfielder Jackson Yueill, midfielder Noel Buck, defender Andrew Farrell, defender Mamadou Fofana, defender Brayan Ceballos, goalkeeper Alex Bono

Key players lost: Striker Bobby Wood, forward Esmir Bajraktarevic, forward Emmanuel Boateng, forward Giacomo Vrioni, midfielder Nacho Gil, centerback Tim Parker, fullback Nick Lima

Philadelphia

Manager: Bradley Carnell

Dates of matches: April 19 at Subaru Park; May 17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 2-2 draw away; 1-1 draw at home

Last year’s record: 9-15-10

Goals/allowed: 62/55

Expected goals/allowed: 59.9/51.6

Key players returning: Forward Mikael Uhre (10 goals, 6 assists), forward Tai Baribo (9 goals, 2 assists), midfielder Daniel Gazdag (17 goals, 3 assists), midfielder Quinn Sullivan (5 goals, 11 assists), midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, centerback Jakob Glesnes (2 goals, 3 assists)

Key players signed: Midfielder Jovan Lukic, defender Ian Glavinovich

Key players lost: Manager Jim Curtin, midfielder Jack McGlynn, centerback Jack Elliott

Orlando

Manager: Oscar Pareja

Dates of matches: April 26 at Inter & Co Stadium; May 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 2-1 loss away; 2-1 loss at home; 1-0 win at home in playoffs

Last year’s record: 15-12-7

Goals/allowed: 59/50

Expected goals/allowed: 50.6/47.0

Key players returning: Duncan McGuire (10 goals), Ramiro Enrique (9 goals), centerback Robin Jansson, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese

Key players signed: Forward Marco Pasalic, midfielder Nicolas Rodriguez, midfielder Eduard Atuesta, defender Kyle Smith

Key players lost: Forward Facundo Torres (14 goals, 6 assists), midfielder Felipe.

Nashville

Manager: B.J. Callaghan

Dates of matches: May 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Aug. 30 at Geodis Park

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 1-1 draw at home; 2-0 win away

Last year’s record: 9-16-9

Goals/allowed: 38/54

Expected goals/allowed: 44.8/54.1

Key players returning: Forward Sam Surridge (12 goals), forward Hany Mukhtar (8 goals, 12 assists), winger Jacob Shaffelburg (two goals, four assists), centerback Walker Zimmerman,

Key players signed: Midfielder Edvard Tagseth, midfielder Bryan Acosta, midfielder Gaston Brugman, defender Josh Bauer.

Key players lost: Midfielder, Anibal Godoy, midfielder Sean Davis, fullback Shaq Moore, defender Lukas MacNaughton.

Chicago

Manager: Bob Bradley

Dates of matches: May 10 at Soldier Field; July 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 3-0 loss away; 1-1 draw at home;

Last year’s record: 7-18-9

Goals/allowed: 40/62

Expected goals/allowed: 44.0/51.8

Key players returning: Forward Hugho Cuypers (10 goals), forward Brian Gutierrez (six goals three assists), midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie (five goals, eight assists), midfielder Kelyn Acosta

Key players signed: Midfielder Philip Zinckernagel, midfielder Jonathan Bamba, centerback Jack Elliott, centerback Omar Gonzalez, defender Sam Rogers, defender Leonardo Barroso

Key players lost: Midfielder Fabian Hebers, midfielder Ariel Lassiter, midfielder Gaston Gimenez

Austin

Manager: Nico Estevez

Date of match: May 14 at Q2 Stadium

Last year’s record: 11-14-9

Goals/allowed: 39/48

Expected goals/allowed: 39.6/57.4

Key players returning: Forward Jader Obrian (seven goals, four assists), fullback Jon Gallagher (three goals, three assists)

Key players signed: Striker Brandon Vazquez, striker Myrto Uzuni. midfielder Ilie Sanchez, midfielder Nicolas Dubersarsky

Key players lost: Midfielder Alex Ring, midfielder Sebastian Druissi, centerback Matt Hedges

Columbus

Manager: Wilfried Nancy

Dates of matches: June 25 at Lower.com Field; Sept. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 1-0 win at home; 2-1 loss on road

Last year’s record: 19-6-9

Goals/allowed: 72/40

Expected goals/allowed: 57.9/44.1

Key players returning: Forward Diego Rossi (12 goals, 11 assists), midfielder Max Arfsten (four goals, eight assists), midfielder Aidan Morris (two goals, six assists), midfielder Darlington Nagbe, goalkeeper Patrick Schulte

Key players signed: Midfielder Lassi Lappalainen

Key players lost: Striker Cucho Hernandez (19 goals, 14 assists), striker Christian Ramirez (9 goals, 4 assists), midfielder Alexandru Matan, defender Yaw Yeboah

D.C. United

Manager: Troy Lesesne

Dates of matches: July 5 at Audi Field; Oct. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 3-2 win away; 1-0 loss at home

Last year’s record: 10-14-10

Goals/allowed: 52/70

Expected goals/allowed: 52.9/51.3

Key players returning: Forward Christian Benteke (23 goals, seven assists), midfielder Gabriel Pirani (six goals, two assists), midfielder Jared Stroud (three goals, 10 assists)

Key players signed: Striker Joao Peglow, defender Lukas MacNaughton, defender Kye Rowles, goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong

Key players lost: Midfielder Mateusz Klich, midfielder Ted Ku-Dipietro, midfielder Russel Canouse, goalkeeper Alex Bono, fullback Pedro Santos

Toronto

Manager: Robin Fraser

Dates of matches: July 12 at BMO Field; Aug. 2 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 2-0 win at home; 2-1 loss away

Last year’s record: 11-19-14

Goals/allowed: 40/61

Expected goals/allowed: 38.9/48.5

Key players returning: Midfielder Lorenzo Insigne (four goals, seven assists), winger Federico Bernardeschi (eight goals eight assists)

Key players signed: Forward Theo Corbeanu

Key players lost: Forward Thiago Andrade, defender Shane O’Neill

Seattle

Manager: Brian Schmetzer

Date of match: July 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last year’s record: 16-9-9

Goals/allowed: 51/35

Expected goals/allowed: 49.3/38.3

Key players returning: Forward Jordan Morris (13 goals, five assists), midfielder Albert Rusnak (10 goals, 16 assists), midfielder Cristian Roldan (one goal, five assists), defender Nouhou

Key players signed: Striker Jesus Ferreira (5 goals, 3 assists), midfielder Paul Arriola (5 goals, 2 assists), midfielder Joao Paulo, defender Kim Kee-hee

Key players lost: Striker Raul Ruidiaz (8 goals, 2 assists), midfielder Leo Chu, midfielder Josh Atencio

Colorado

Manager: Chris Armas

Date of match: Aug. 16 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Last year’s record: 15-14-5

Goals/allowed: 61/60

Expected goals/allowed: 57.5/51.8

Key players returning: Forward Rafael Navarro (15 goals, five assists), midfielder Djorde Mihailovic (11 goals, 14 assists), midfielder Cole Bassett (9 goals, 7 assists), goalkeeper Zack Steffen

Key players signed: Midfielder Josh Atencio, Midfielder Ted Ku-Dipetro, defender Chidozie Awaziem, defender Ian Murphy

Key players lost: Centerback Lalas Abubakar

San Diego

Manager: Mikey Varas

Date of match: Sept. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Key players signed: Striker Chucky Lozano, striker Tomas Angel, forward Marcus Ingvartsen, forward Anders Dreyer, midfielder Luca de la Torre, midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, midfielder Anibal Godoy, defender Andre Reyes

Note: This is the first season for this MLS expansion team.

LAFC

Manager: Steve Cherundolo

Dates of matches: Oct. 5 at BMO Stadium

Last year’s results against Atlanta United: 1-0 win at home

Last year’s record: 19-8-7

Goals/allowed: 63/43

Expected goals/allowed: 59.2/39.9

Key players returning: Forward Denis Bouanga (20 goals, 11 assists), forward Olivier Giroud), midfielder Timothy Tillman (4 goals, 7 assists), goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Key players signed: Forward Jeremy Ebobisse (6 goals, 1 assist), midfielder Igor Jesus, midfielder Mark Delgado, defender Artem Smolyakov

Key players lost: Midfielder Mateusz Bogusz (15 goals, 7 assists), midfielder Ilie Sanchez, winger Carlos Vela, defender Omar Campos