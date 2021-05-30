‘We need him:’ Hawks get big performance from John Collins in Game 4

Also taking his Game 3 performance into consideration (14 points, six rebounds, two assists), Collins has successfully bounced back from a rough Game 2, a 101-92 Hawks loss, when he couldn’t stay on the floor due to foul trouble (five fouls in a scoreless 15 minutes). The Hawks often look their best when getting Collins involved offensively.

“When he’s out on the floor, it just helps us so much, because he gives us that versatility to spread the floor, as well as play inside and attack,” interim coach Nate McMillan said. “(Sunday), again, defending for us, providing that scoring, rebounding, we need him out on the floor. A solid job.”

The Hawks got off to a jittery start, jacking up 3′s in the first quarter at a 2-12 rate. After a back-and-forth first half, they settled down, keeping up the defensive pressure as shots started to fall. A monster third quarter (35-22) put them’ firmly in the driver’s seat, as they continued to drain 3′s (5-9 from 3-point range in that period).

Collins had a great stretch in the third where he hit a turnaround jumper over Randle late in the shot clock, then follow it up with a 3-pointer to put the Hawks up 14, as they started to pull away.

It was one of Collins’ best games of the season, wing Bogdan Bogdanovic told him after the game.

“The way he was controlling himself the whole game, and he knew the game was going to come to him,” Bogdanovic said. “I’m sure he didn’t play the way he wanted to play first couple games, but he was calm and he was pretty confident, knowing what he was doing, and he got a rhythm back. We need him and that’s why we won, with this difference.”

Bogdanovic added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points and nine assists. Clint Capela had 10 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double, and Danilo Gallinari added 21 points off the bench.