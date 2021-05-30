Hawks take 3-1 series lead over Knicks

“We wanted to come out here and protect homecourt, as we did,” power forward John Collins said. “We understand these home games meant a lot for us, going back to a hostile environment. We just wanted to make sure we did our job, did what we needed to do to put ourselves in the best position.”

2. The Hawks emptied their bench — in a playoff game — with 3:05 still left in the fourth quarter, if you were wondering how lopsided the second half got. The Hawks were able to play their game, showcasing their skill and shooting, while matching the Knicks’ physicality.

After a jittery start, going 2-12 from 3-point range in the first quarter, they gradually settled down, made the defense work and led by four at halftime.

Then, the dam broke in the third quarter, as they stepped up defensively and went on to shoot 47.4% from the field (18-38 FG), 46.7% from 3-point range (7-15) and 17-17 from the line in the second half.

The Hawks’ lead hit 26 before starters took the bench in the fourth.

Clint Capela added 10 points and 15 rebounds for a double-double, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Danilo Gallinari had 21 points off the bench and Kevin Huerter had 11 points.

3. This was an all-around great performance from Collins, who had to receive four stitches in his top lip toward the end of the third quarter after being fouled by Julius Randle. The call was overturned from a foul on Collins after a successful challenge by McMillan.

Hawks forward John Collins takes an elbow in the face having to leave the game with a bloody mouth for medical attention on a foul from New York Knicks forward Julius Randle during Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff matchup Sunday, May 30, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

But he toughed it out and returned with a puffy lip, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds and an assist.

Collins was physical and active on defense and also had a good shooting night (6-10 FG, 2-3 from 3-point range, 8-8 FT). He had nine points in the second quarter to give the Hawks an early boost, then got them going in the second half, too, draining a killer jumper over Randle before adding a 3-pointer, stretching the lead to 68-54.

“I loved it,” Collins said of the physical game. “I felt like from the every start we came out with a mindset that we weren’t going to let the physical game get to us. I feel like we matched their physicality as well as played our game. … The ball was moving tonight, as well as the crowd. All aspects were hitting for us today and we were just trying to take advantage of it and win the game.”

4. Randle had his highest-scoring game of the series, with 23 points and 10 rebounds, but he still wasn’t a dominant force or difference-maker.

The Hawks, with defensive efforts from Collins and De’Andre Hunter, threw him off his game just enough. And, outside of Derrick Rose, who added 18 points in about 32 minutes — after averaging 38.7 minutes through the first three games — the Knicks haven’t achieved a consistent scoring punch from anyone else.

5. Trae Young has been excellent all series long, adding a game-high 27 points Sunday, to go with nine assists, one steal and just two turnovers.

When the Knicks don’t come after him hard on defense, Young has been able to get to his shot. When they did, he either attacked and slipped by them or got off the ball, finding an open teammate. Taking care of the ball has been key for Young in the Hawks’ three wins.

Hawks guard Trae Young gives himself a hug after hitting a three pointer against the New York Knicks during a 113-96 victory in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series Sunday, May 30, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Stat of the game

35-22 (what the Hawks outscored the Knicks by in the third quarter, as shots fell and they locked in on defense)

Star of the game

Collins (played a physical game on defense and had his best game of the series after struggling in Game 2)

Quotable

“This game will be the hardest game of the series, to close a team out, because we know they’re going to come and they’re going to fight.” (interim coach Nate McMillan on the upcoming Game 5)