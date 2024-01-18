Trae Young on Hawks’ injury report for Friday’s game at Miami

The Hawks listed guard Trae Young as questionable with an undisclosed illness for Friday’s game at Miami.
Young played almost 39 minutes in Wednesday’s 106-104 victory at home against Orlando, scoring 18 points to go with 12 assists.
The Hawks are set to face the Heat at 8 p.m. at Kaseya Center in Miami.
Also on the team’s Thursday injury report:
Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture) is out.
De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) is out.
Vit Krejci (left shoulder subluxation) is out.
Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) is out.
About the Author