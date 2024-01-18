Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young on Hawks' injury report for Friday's game at Miami

Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a pass against Spurs forward Dominick Barlow (26) to Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of the Hawks' annual MLK Day game at State Farm Arena, Monday, January 15, 2024, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 109-99.

By AJC Sports
15 minutes ago

The Hawks listed guard Trae Young as questionable with an undisclosed illness for Friday’s game at Miami.

Young played almost 39 minutes in Wednesday’s 106-104 victory at home against Orlando, scoring 18 points to go with 12 assists.

The Hawks are set to face the Heat at 8 p.m. at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Also on the team’s Thursday injury report:

Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture) is out.

De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) is out.

Vit Krejci (left shoulder subluxation) is out.

Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) is out.

