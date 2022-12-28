ajc logo
Trae Young listed as questionable against Nets

Atlanta Hawks
23 minutes ago

Trae Young is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Nets, according to the Hawks injury report.

Young has a left calf contusion. The point guard suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s loss at the Pacers. Young left the game and did not return.

Also added to the injury report as questionable is Bogdan Bogdanovic because of right knee injury management.

The Hawks played the Pacers without starters De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain) and Clint Capela (right calf strain). Hunter is listed as questionable against the Nets. Capela already has been ruled out.

Also on the injury report as questionable is Jalen Johnson (left foot soreness).

