Hawks’ Trae Young leads NBA in total points

Through the Hawks’ 3-0 run — with wins against Chicago, Memphis and Detroit — Young is leading the NBA in total points with 102 (34 points per game). He scored 37 vs. Chicago, 36 vs. Memphis and 29 vs. Detroit. In points per game, Young trails only Houston’s James Harden (39), who has played in only two games.

Young also leads the league in free throws made per game (14) and free throws attempted per game (15.3), which has helped the Hawks as a team lead the league in FTM (28.3), FTA (33) and FT% (85%).