Bench contributions help lift Hawks to win vs. Grizzlies

3. Trae Young had a quieter first half with 12 points (4-10 from the field), but came on strong in the second half to help the Hawks battle in the physical fourth quarter and ultimately come away with a win. He finished with 36 points and nine assists, and scored 10 points in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. Young’s elite floater game was on display, as was his improving defensive efforts and his ability to make opposing teams pay at multiple levels: “They’re trying to deny him and pressure him, and you pick your poison,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “You pick Trae up that far, he’s going to go by you. ... When you do that to a guy that can get in the paint and is tremendous with his handle, it’s going to be tough to guard him.”

4. Getting to the line in the second half helped push the Hawks over the edge. They were 10-for-10 in the first half, but were 23-for-28 in the second (33-for-38 overall, or 86.8%), with Young going 11-for-13 on his own in the second (15-for-17 overall).

5. The Hawks were shorthanded again, this time playing without Danilo Gallinari (left foot contusion), who was downgraded to out after going through pregame warm-ups. Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) missed his second game in a row. Kris Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee), Onyeka Okongwu (inflammation, sesamoid bone, left foot) and Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot) are all out. To start, they went with a small-ball lineup of Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins. Rajon Rondo was available but did not play.

Stat of the game

30.2% (what the Grizzlies shot from 3, with the Hawks limiting them from distance just enough after struggling to do so in the preseason)

Star of the game

Knight, who was a key bench player and had 14 points and three rebounds in his debut.

Quotable

“I’m only here to talk about Nathan Knight. If you don’t have a question about Nathan Knight, I don’t have time for you.” -- Pierce, sitting down for his postgame news conference