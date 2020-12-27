Bench contributions help lift Hawks to win vs. Grizzlies

Despite playing quite shorthanded, the Hawks (2-0) nabbed a 122-112 win vs. the Grizzlies (0-2) on Saturday night in Memphis, beating a team that has proved an incredibly difficult matchup for them over the past year.
Next up, for their home opener, the Hawks host the Pistons at 7:30 p.m. Monday at State Farm Arena.
Below are some takeaways from the win:
1. As starters either struggled or had quiet first halves (combining to go 10-for-24 from the field), the Hawks, down five players, showed their depth as the bench excelled. With 30 bench points in the first half (46 overall), the Hawks had a two-point lead at halftime, 58-56. Kevin Huerter led reserves with 21 points, two-way player Nathan Knight scored 14, Solomon Hill added six and Brandon Goodwin added five. In his second NBA game, Knight took full advantage of his eight-and-a-half minutes of playing time: “If I’m being honest, it still feels a little surreal. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to come and play professional basketball in the NBA, and immensely grateful to the Atlanta Hawks for giving me the opportunity to come here and earn my stripes as a rookie. To come out and to have an impact like that, an impact in any way to help the team win a basketball game, it feels amazing.”
2. In the first quarter, the Hawks missed their first seven shots from 3-point range, but Huerter in particular got the offense going with a steal and breakaway dunk, two quick floaters and the team’s first 3-pointer of the game with a little under two minutes to go. Overall, Huerter added 10 points in the first quarter. He didn’t miss a shot in the first half (5-for-5 from the field, 2-for-2 from 3-point range, 1-for-1 from the line). His contributions continued in the second half: In the third quarter, Young found an open Huerter cutting to the basket for a reverse layup, and another 3 by Huerter at the 4:35 mark put the Hawks up 79-72. Huerter finished with 21 points and four assists, and was a plus-14. “He was tremendous,” Pierce said. “His offense tonight was really what got us going and settled the game.”
3. Trae Young had a quieter first half with 12 points (4-10 from the field), but came on strong in the second half to help the Hawks battle in the physical fourth quarter and ultimately come away with a win. He finished with 36 points and nine assists, and scored 10 points in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. Young’s elite floater game was on display, as was his improving defensive efforts and his ability to make opposing teams pay at multiple levels: “They’re trying to deny him and pressure him, and you pick your poison,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “You pick Trae up that far, he’s going to go by you. ... When you do that to a guy that can get in the paint and is tremendous with his handle, it’s going to be tough to guard him.”
4. Getting to the line in the second half helped push the Hawks over the edge. They were 10-for-10 in the first half, but were 23-for-28 in the second (33-for-38 overall, or 86.8%), with Young going 11-for-13 on his own in the second (15-for-17 overall).
5. The Hawks were shorthanded again, this time playing without Danilo Gallinari (left foot contusion), who was downgraded to out after going through pregame warm-ups. Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) missed his second game in a row. Kris Dunn (cartilage disruption, right knee), Onyeka Okongwu (inflammation, sesamoid bone, left foot) and Tony Snell (inflammation, cuboid bone, right foot) are all out. To start, they went with a small-ball lineup of Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins. Rajon Rondo was available but did not play.
Stat of the game
30.2% (what the Grizzlies shot from 3, with the Hawks limiting them from distance just enough after struggling to do so in the preseason)
Star of the game
Knight, who was a key bench player and had 14 points and three rebounds in his debut.
Quotable
“I’m only here to talk about Nathan Knight. If you don’t have a question about Nathan Knight, I don’t have time for you.” -- Pierce, sitting down for his postgame news conference