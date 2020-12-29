Rondo, Capela make debuts as Hawks beat Pistons, start 3-0

3. The Hawks got off to a hot start, shooting 61.9% from the field (13-for-21) and 50% from 3 (6-for-12) in the first quarter to lead by eight, and led 65-56 at the half. That’s been a pattern through their first three games: They’re averaging 68.7 points, shooting 55% from the field (72-for-131) and 43.8% from 3 (28-for-64) in first halves.

4. Overall, they had an excellent night from 3-point range at 46.6% (20-for-42). Bogdanovic went 5-for-7 from 3, adding 17 points overall, Solomon Hill went 4-for-8, adding 12 points, De’Andre Hunter went 3-for-7 (11 points), Collins made his one attempt (15 points) and Rondo went 2-for-3. Young led the way on offense with 29 points (6-13 field goals, 2-6 from 3, 15-15 free throws).

5. Despite their strong shooting night, the Hawks were clinging to a five-point lead with 35 seconds to play because they couldn’t get enough stops to maintain what was once a 24-point lead. They gave up another 3 to Josh Jackson, but Young and John Collins combined to go 6-for-6 from the line and Cam Reddish got a clutch steal to close out the win. It’s of note the Pistons were missing Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose and Jahlil Okafor, but outscored the Hawks 33-28 in the fourth quarter. Their transition defense was particularly rough, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce noted: “We watched our transition defense, and it was pretty pathetic at first, and the guys understand when you’re playing a team on this and they’re missing some bodies, the best way they can stay in the game is to create some extra possessions and some easy baskets.”

Stat of the game

30 (the number of assists the Hawks tallied, as they moved the ball well)

Star of the game

Young (led the Hawks in scoring with 29)

Quotable

“When Jerami Grant made that 3, or somebody made that 3 on the right wing, it was like a look of, we had our ‘Oh s*** moment.’ We can’t have those moments in the fourth quarter against a team that is missing a few guys. Our ability to finish games is going to be a big determining factor on how we end the season.” – Solomon Hill on the Pistons’ rally in the fourth quarter.