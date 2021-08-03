Trae Young agrees to max extension with Hawks

It didn’t take Trae Young and the Hawks long to come to an agreement on a huge deal that will keep him in Atlanta for quite a while.
Shortly after negotiations could begin at midnight Tuesday, an agreement was reached on a five-year max extension, according to a person familiar with the situation.
In the best case scenario, the deal is worth $207 million, if Young makes an All-NBA team next season. If not, it will be around $170 million. The deal was first reported by ESPN
This isn’t a surprising move and negotiations weren’t expected to be lengthy, as Young is the face of the franchise and led the Hawks on a sensational playoff run last season, which included demolishing the Knicks in the first round and knocking off the No. 1 seed Sixers in the second round. In Year 3, Young silenced any doubts on if he’s a “winning player,” as he helped the Hawks go from 20-47 to winning two games in the Eastern Conference finals.
