Negotiations on max deal for Trae Young expected to begin after midnight

Under NBA rules, that’s the earliest rookie extension deals can start to be negotiated. Teams can begin negotiations with free agents at 6 p.m. Monday and sign free agents at 12:01 p.m. Friday.

Young is eligible for a five-year, $168 million deal. This a long-expected and straightforward move, as Young, 22, has become the face of the franchise and led the Hawks on a historic playoff run last season. He averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists per game in the postseason, leading Atlanta to two wins in the conference finals against Milwaukee, eventually only slowed down by a bone bruise in his right foot.