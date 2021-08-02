ajc logo
Negotiations on max deal for Trae Young expected to begin after midnight

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of Game 6 in the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

The Hawks are expected to begin discussions for a max deal with Trae Young after midnight Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Under NBA rules, that’s the earliest rookie extension deals can start to be negotiated. Teams can begin negotiations with free agents at 6 p.m. Monday and sign free agents at 12:01 p.m. Friday.

Young is eligible for a five-year, $168 million deal. This a long-expected and straightforward move, as Young, 22, has become the face of the franchise and led the Hawks on a historic playoff run last season. He averaged 28.8 points and 9.5 assists per game in the postseason, leading Atlanta to two wins in the conference finals against Milwaukee, eventually only slowed down by a bone bruise in his right foot.

The negotiations were first reported by The Athletic.

