NBA sets time for Hawks at Magic Play-In game

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) dunks the ball during the first half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) dunks the ball during the first half in an NBA basketball game at State Farm Arena, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
1 hour ago

The Hawks have known who they will face in the Play-In Tournament in a couple of days. Now the Hawks know what time that matchup against the Magic will tip off on Tuesday night in Orlando.

Following the conclusion of the NBA regular season on Sunday, the league announced the tip-off times of the first four games in the Play-In Tournament. The Hawks will face the Magic on Tuesday night, with the game tipping off at 7:30 at the Kia Center.

It marks the third time the Hawks and the Magic have squared off against each other in the last eight days.

The Hawks and Magic split their regular-season series after each team won two games. But the Magic owned the tie-break after securing the better division and conference records. That earned them the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage for the game between the seventh and eighth seeds.

Tuesday’s game will air on TNT and the matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors will follow at 10 p.m.

If the Hawks win Tuesday’s game in Orlando, they will face the Celtics with first-round playoff games beginning on Saturday, April 19.

But, if the Hawks lose Tuesday’s game, they will face the winner of the game between the ninth and 10th seeds on Friday. A win sends them to the playoffs as the eighth seed and a meeting with the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers.

A second loss in the Play-In Tournament, though, would end the Hawks’ 2024-25 campaign.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, center, and Atlanta Hawks forward Georges Niang, right, battle for a deflected shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: AP

A look inside the Hawks’ playoffs scenarios with three games to play in regular season

With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Hawks have few chances left to return to the seventh seed.

Okongwu’s career night not enough as Magic turn back Hawks 119-112

Banchero has 33 points and 10 rebounds as Magic turn back Hawks 119-112

Atlanta Hawks guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) dunks the ball against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Hawks seeing returns with player development in win over Magic

Hawks’ Trae Young voted winner of Sekou Smith award

Hawks clinch 8th seed behind 30-point nights from Trae Young, Caris LeVert

People demonstrate in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington on Friday, June 30, 2023, after a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loan debts for millions of Americans. After the COVID-19 pause, millions of borrowers are expected to miss payments. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Credit: AP

