NBA sets time for Hawks at Magic Play-In game

The Hawks have known who they will face in the Play-In Tournament in a couple of days. Now the Hawks know what time that matchup against the Magic will tip off on Tuesday night in Orlando.

Following the conclusion of the NBA regular season on Sunday, the league announced the tip-off times of the first four games in the Play-In Tournament. The Hawks will face the Magic on Tuesday night, with the game tipping off at 7:30 at the Kia Center.

It marks the third time the Hawks and the Magic have squared off against each other in the last eight days.