NBA sets time for Hawks at Magic Play-In game

The Hawks have known who they will face in the Play-In Tournament in a couple of days. Now the Hawks know what time that matchup against the Magic will tip off on Tuesday night in Orlando.
Following the conclusion of the NBA regular season on Sunday, the league announced the tip-off times of the first four games in the Play-In Tournament. The Hawks will face the Magic on Tuesday night, with the game tipping off at 7:30 at the Kia Center.
It marks the third time the Hawks and the Magic have squared off against each other in the last eight days.
The Hawks and Magic split their regular-season series after each team won two games. But the Magic owned the tie-break after securing the better division and conference records. That earned them the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage for the game between the seventh and eighth seeds.
Tuesday’s game will air on TNT and the matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors will follow at 10 p.m.
If the Hawks win Tuesday’s game in Orlando, they will face the Celtics with first-round playoff games beginning on Saturday, April 19.
But, if the Hawks lose Tuesday’s game, they will face the winner of the game between the ninth and 10th seeds on Friday. A win sends them to the playoffs as the eighth seed and a meeting with the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers.
A second loss in the Play-In Tournament, though, would end the Hawks’ 2024-25 campaign.
