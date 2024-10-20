Breaking: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs take down No. 1 Texas
NBA season preview: Looking ahead to the Hawks’ 2024-25 season

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball during the first half against the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena during a NBA exhibition game, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Here’s a look at several stories on the Hawks as they look ahead and prepare for the start of the 2024-25 season, which tips off Wednesday at home against the Nets:

- Five keys to the season for the Hawks

- Gucci Mane to headline opening night performance

- Hawks plan to utilize all options when Trae Young is not on the court

- Centers building camaderie through friendly competition

