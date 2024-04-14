NBA releases tentative Play-In schedule, here’s when Hawks may play

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Hawks have secured their spot in the Play-In tournament. They know who they’ll play, where they’ll play, as well as the day. But there are still some questions when it comes to postseason seeding as the NBA concludes its regular season on Sunday.

The Hawks and Bulls are currently the only teams in the Eastern Conference that know their seeding at the end of the regular season. Seven spots are still undetermined in the East with the Bucks, Knicks and Cavaliers still fighting for the second seed.

Meanwhile, the Magic, Pacers and 76ers remain tied for sixth place in the East with the Heat just trailing one game behind in the eighth spot. But that still does not mean that the Heat will end the regular season as the eighth seed because they still have a shot at the fifth seed, along with the Magic, Pacers and 76ers.

Between the two conferences, there are still 15 of the 20 postseason spots still to be decided.

So, the Hawks still have to keep an eye on the results of some matchups to figure out what time they will play Wednesday.

If the 76ers finish the season as the seventh seed, they will play the eighth seed at 7:30 p.m. That means the Hawks will face the Bulls in the second game of the night at the United Center at 9:30 p.m.

Should the 76ers not place seventh in the Eastern Conference, the Hawks will face the Bulls in the first game at 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks play the Pacers Sunday at 1 p.m. Indiana has won the previous two meetings between the teams. The Pacers will look to secure their spot in the top six with a win over the Hawks.