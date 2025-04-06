D. Orlando Ledbetter’s mock NFL draft 3.0: Falcons take Kelvin Banks, four selected from UGA

“I think there are a lot of good players,” said San Francisco general manager John Lynch, who holds the 11th overall pick. “You always get concerned. Someone was talking about the landscape of college football, these guys are being offered tremendous amounts of money to go back to school.”

The pool may not be as deep as in years past after some players elected to stay in college with better name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.

“Last I remember, school is pretty fun,” said Lynch, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I think a lot of guys are taking that route, and they’re being incentivized. Then you wonder, is this going to really hurt our draft? Maybe in the late rounds it will, but the encouraging thing is ... I start to look, and we’re still right in the thick of the process, but there are a lot of good football players.”

The 49ers are expected to take a receiver to help replace Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Commanders.

“Some could argue, are there the impact top-end players that there have been in past drafts?” Lynch said. “I don’t know. We’re not drafting that high, but I think there are a lot of good football players across the board. There are some stronger positions than others, but there are a lot of good football players. We’re encouraged by that.”

After Colorado’s Pro Day, we have quarterback Shedeur Sanders sliding to the Saints with the ninth overall pick.

The Falcons are picking 15th, and we had them selecting Marshall pass rusher Mike Green in Mock 1.0 and Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart in Mock 2.0. With the information that the Falcons have been heavily scouting pass rushers and offensive tackles, we have them selecting Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

They’ll address the pass rush later in the draft under this scenario. Banks would be too good to pass up. Also, starting left offensive tackle Jake Matthews is 33 years old. Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is 30 and is in the last year of his contract.

Banks, who’s 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is a nimble big man. He’s a powerful run blocker and can get downfield to finish off players. He’ll need to refine his pass blocking techniques.

Banks, who left Texas after his junior year, would be reunited with running back Bijan Robinson.

Banks played in 42 games for the Longhorns and was named a first-team All-American last season. He also won the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.

Four ex-Georgia Bulldogs are included in the first round: edge rushers Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams, safety Malaki Starks and center Jared Wilson.

D-Led’s mock draft 3.0

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalon Walker, DE/LB, Georgia

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

8. Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

11. San Francisco 49ers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

13. Miami Dolphins: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M

14. Indianapolis Colts: Mike Green, OLB, Marshall

15. Atlanta Falcons: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

16. Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi

18. Seattle Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

20. Denver Broncos: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Luther Burden II, WR, Missouri

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB, Boston College

23. Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

24. Minnesota Vikings: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

27. Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

28. Detroit Lions: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

29. Washington Commanders: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia

30. Buffalo Bills: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary