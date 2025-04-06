D. Orlando Ledbetter’s mock NFL draft 3.0: Falcons take Kelvin Banks, four selected from UGA

Former Miami quarterback Cam Ward appears to have solidified the top pick in the NFL draft, which is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
With the Titans expected to take Ward, the first round will start to unfold with an emphasis on the trenches. The draft is deep at defensive tackle, defensive end and running backs. Someone may get “over drafted” but there are only two quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round, down from the record six taken last season.
The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick and have heavily scouted the top pass rushers and offensive tackles. They’ll have to complete their top 30 visits by the April 16 deadline.
“I think there are a lot of good players,” said San Francisco general manager John Lynch, who holds the 11th overall pick. “You always get concerned. Someone was talking about the landscape of college football, these guys are being offered tremendous amounts of money to go back to school.”
The pool may not be as deep as in years past after some players elected to stay in college with better name, image and likeness (NIL) deals.
“Last I remember, school is pretty fun,” said Lynch, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I think a lot of guys are taking that route, and they’re being incentivized. Then you wonder, is this going to really hurt our draft? Maybe in the late rounds it will, but the encouraging thing is ... I start to look, and we’re still right in the thick of the process, but there are a lot of good football players.”
The 49ers are expected to take a receiver to help replace Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Commanders.
“Some could argue, are there the impact top-end players that there have been in past drafts?” Lynch said. “I don’t know. We’re not drafting that high, but I think there are a lot of good football players across the board. There are some stronger positions than others, but there are a lot of good football players. We’re encouraged by that.”
After Colorado’s Pro Day, we have quarterback Shedeur Sanders sliding to the Saints with the ninth overall pick.
The Falcons are picking 15th, and we had them selecting Marshall pass rusher Mike Green in Mock 1.0 and Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart in Mock 2.0. With the information that the Falcons have been heavily scouting pass rushers and offensive tackles, we have them selecting Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
They’ll address the pass rush later in the draft under this scenario. Banks would be too good to pass up. Also, starting left offensive tackle Jake Matthews is 33 years old. Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is 30 and is in the last year of his contract.
Banks, who’s 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is a nimble big man. He’s a powerful run blocker and can get downfield to finish off players. He’ll need to refine his pass blocking techniques.
Banks, who left Texas after his junior year, would be reunited with running back Bijan Robinson.
Banks played in 42 games for the Longhorns and was named a first-team All-American last season. He also won the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.
Four ex-Georgia Bulldogs are included in the first round: edge rushers Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams, safety Malaki Starks and center Jared Wilson.
1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado
3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State
4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalon Walker, DE/LB, Georgia
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
8. Carolina Panthers: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
9. New Orleans Saints: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
11. San Francisco 49ers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
12. Dallas Cowboys: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
13. Miami Dolphins: Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
14. Indianapolis Colts: Mike Green, OLB, Marshall
15. Atlanta Falcons: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
16. Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Walter Nolen, DT, Mississippi
18. Seattle Seahawks: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
20. Denver Broncos: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Luther Burden II, WR, Missouri
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB, Boston College
23. Green Bay Packers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
24. Minnesota Vikings: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
26. Los Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
27. Baltimore Ravens: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
28. Detroit Lions: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
29. Washington Commanders: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
30. Buffalo Bills: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
32. Philadelphia Eagles: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
