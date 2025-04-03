Hawks forward Terance Mann becomes assistant GM of Florida State basketball

Another member of the Hawks has taken on the role of assistant general manager for his alma mater. On Thursday, Florida State announced that Hawks forward Terance Mann signed on as assistant general manager for the school’s men’s basketball program.
Mann becomes the third active player to serve as an assistant general manager for his school, following Warriors guard Stephen Curry (Davidson) and Hawks teammate Trae Young (Oklahoma).
The school did not announce the details of Mann’s role as assistant general manager but like Young, he could help Florida State bring talent to its basketball program.
The 28-year-old played four seasons for Florida State from 2015 to 2019, where he averaged 12 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists per game across his junior and senior season. He leads the school in games played and helped the team to an Elite Eight appearance in 2018 and a Sweet 16 appearance one season later.
The Clippers drafted Mann with the 48th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and he played for six seasons. The Hawks acquired Mann earlier this year at the NBA trade deadline and he has provided them with solid minutes and veteran presence off the bench. Mann as averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 4.3% shooting from 3.
