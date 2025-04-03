Hawks forward Terance Mann becomes assistant GM of Florida State basketball

Another member of the Hawks has taken on the role of assistant general manager for his alma mater. On Thursday, Florida State announced that Hawks forward Terance Mann signed on as assistant general manager for the school’s men’s basketball program.

Mann becomes the third active player to serve as an assistant general manager for his school, following Warriors guard Stephen Curry (Davidson) and Hawks teammate Trae Young (Oklahoma).

The school did not announce the details of Mann’s role as assistant general manager but like Young, he could help Florida State bring talent to its basketball program.