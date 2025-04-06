Questions arise after horse found dead on downtown Atlanta sidewalk, group says

A horse was found dead on the sidewalk of a busy road in downtown Atlanta, according to a business development group on Sunday morning.
South Downtown ATL posted about the apparent discovery on X, saying it was “aware of the tragic occurrence resulting in a deceased horse on Peachtree Street.”
“We are currently reviewing the cameras with authorities including the Department of Agriculture,” the group said.
There are many unanswered questions about the situation, including how long the brown horse had been there and how it died.
Video posted on social media early Sunday appeared to show it laying motionless in front of an ATM at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
In the video, a water jug was situated on the ground near the animal as passerby’s are heard expressing their shock about the situation.
In a statement late Sunday morning, Atlanta police said it was “aware of the unfortunate incident,” adding that its officers and the fire department were working to “ensure the safe and respectful removal of the animal.”
“We kindly ask the public to avoid the area at this time to allow crews the space and safety needed to complete the process,” police said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia’s legislative session unfolded
The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.
Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin
Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.
The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin
Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.