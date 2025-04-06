Questions arise after horse found dead on downtown Atlanta sidewalk, group says

There are many unanswered questions about the situation, including how long the brown horse had been there and how it died.

Video posted on social media early Sunday appeared to show it laying motionless in front of an ATM at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

In the video, a water jug was situated on the ground near the animal as passerby’s are heard expressing their shock about the situation.

In a statement late Sunday morning, Atlanta police said it was “aware of the unfortunate incident,” adding that its officers and the fire department were working to “ensure the safe and respectful removal of the animal.”

“We kindly ask the public to avoid the area at this time to allow crews the space and safety needed to complete the process,” police said.

