NBA history for Trae Young in Hawks-Heat matchup

Atlanta guard becomes youngest player in league history with 12,000 points and 4,500 assists after a basket in Thursday’s game in Miami
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up the court as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)
47 minutes ago

MIAMI -- Hawks guard Trae Young reached an NBA milestone Thursday as he became the youngest player in NBA history with 12,000 points and 4,500 assists.

Young entered the game with 11,991 points and with 1:45 to play in the first quarter, he drove in from the perimeter with Heat guard Pelle Larsson defending. Young called for a screen from Hawks center Dominick Barlow and regained his dribble toward the baseline. Then he pulled up for a jumper 17 feet from the basket.

The basket pushed him over the 12,000-point plateau and he surpassed 4,500 assists last month after he took a handoff from Georges Niang and then bounced the pass to Caris LeVert cutting to the basket. Young accomplished the feat at 26 years and 189 days, besting the previous mark of 27 years and 31 days by LeBron James.

It put the Hawks up 32-20 as they look to gain some separation in the Eastern Conference and secure home-court advantage in next month’s Play-In Tournament. The four-time All-Star entered the game with a franchise record 4,633 assists.

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr., left, goes up to shoot as Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva, second from right, and guard Gary Harris (14) watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: AP

