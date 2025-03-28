NBA history for Trae Young in Hawks-Heat matchup

MIAMI -- Hawks guard Trae Young reached an NBA milestone Thursday as he became the youngest player in NBA history with 12,000 points and 4,500 assists.

Young entered the game with 11,991 points and with 1:45 to play in the first quarter, he drove in from the perimeter with Heat guard Pelle Larsson defending. Young called for a screen from Hawks center Dominick Barlow and regained his dribble toward the baseline. Then he pulled up for a jumper 17 feet from the basket.

The basket pushed him over the 12,000-point plateau and he surpassed 4,500 assists last month after he took a handoff from Georges Niang and then bounced the pass to Caris LeVert cutting to the basket. Young accomplished the feat at 26 years and 189 days, besting the previous mark of 27 years and 31 days by LeBron James.