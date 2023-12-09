NBA fines Hawks guard Trae Young for end-of-game confrontation with official

Hawks guard Trae Young will have to pay for confronting an official at the end of the team’s loss to the Nets on Wednesday.

Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of basketball operations for the NBA, announced Saturday that the league fined Young $25,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

The incident occurred at the end of the Hawks’ 114-113 loss at State Farm Arena, after Young believed he had been fouled on the team’s final possession of the game. Young had taken a handoff from teammate Saddiq Bey and dribbled along the top of the key absorbing, some contact from Nets guard Dennis Smith.