Kobe Bufkin makes game-winner as Hawks down 76ers at Summer League

It’s been an up-and-down Summer League for Hawks rookie Kobe Bufkin.

Thursday’s performance against the 76ers can be placed in the “up” category.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

The 15th overall pick in June’s NBA draft scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning basket, in a 99-98 victory. Here’s a breakdown of Bufkin’s four games in Las Vegas (in which the Hawks have a 3-1 record):

Game 1: Four-of-14 shooting, eight turnovers in a loss to the Kings.

Game 2: Only four turnovers in 27 minutes, 17 points and solid play at the point in a win over the Nuggets.

Game 3: Three-of-13 shooting in a win over the Timberwolves.

And Thursday’s Game 4 began with Bufkin struggling offensively, but he stood out in the final quarter. He fueled the team’s comeback from an 11-point deficit and eventually sank the game-winner on an open look following a solid screen from rookie Mouhamed Gueye.

Other notes from Thursday:

-Seth Lundy had 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Lundy has eight 3′s in the past two games.

-Brady Manek had 13 points and six rebounds.

-Miles Norris (12), Tyrese Martin (10) and Gueye (10) also scored in double figures.

The Hawks (3-1) will play their final Summer League either Sunday or Monday. Cleveland, Utah, Houston and the Brooklyn Nets are the top four teams after Thursday’s play.