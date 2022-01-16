Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Introducing the Hawks Report podcast hosted by Sarah K. Spencer

John Collins sits down with Sarah K. Spencer to record the inaugural episode of the Hawks Report podcast, which launches Jan. 17.
caption arrowCaption
John Collins sits down with Sarah K. Spencer to record the inaugural episode of the Hawks Report podcast, which launches Jan. 17.

Credit: Jay Black

Credit: Jay Black

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

On Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 17, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution will launch its newest podcast: the Hawks Report hosted by AJC beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer.

Episodes will be released every week featuring the latest news and analysis on the Hawks. Plus, Sarah will be joined by current players, former players, AJC columnists and experts from around the NBA to give you insight and stories you won’t hear anywhere else.

The first guest will be power forward John Collins.

You can subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Google Podcasts, Stitcher,Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen to the show on the AJC’s sports podcasts page.

Please feel free to send Spencer your questions (via email at sarah.spencer@ajc.com) about the Hawks every week and we will answer as many as we can on the show.

Also, be sure to sample the other podcasts from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Late-game execution dooms Hawks again in loss to Knicks
9h ago
Hawks fade at the finish, fall to the Heat again
Cam Reddish wanted out to find bigger role, per Hawks GM Travis Schlenk
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top