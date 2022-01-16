Introducing the Hawks Report podcast hosted by Sarah K. Spencer

On Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 17, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution will launch its newest podcast: the Hawks Report hosted by AJC beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer.
Episodes will be released every week featuring the latest news and analysis on the Hawks. Plus, Sarah will be joined by current players, former players, AJC columnists and experts from around the NBA to give you insight and stories you won’t hear anywhere else.
The first guest will be power forward John Collins.
You can subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Google Podcasts, Stitcher,Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen to the show on the AJC’s sports podcasts page.
Please feel free to send Spencer your questions (via email at sarah.spencer@ajc.com) about the Hawks every week and we will answer as many as we can on the show.
Also, be sure to sample the other podcasts from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
About the Author