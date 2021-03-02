Interim coach McMillan says Hawks have ‘sense of urgency’ to improve

Hawks players and coaches feel a sense of urgency to position themselves for the playoffs, McMillan said — Pierce might be gone and have taken the hit for team’s 14-20 start, which wasn’t cutting it in management’s eyes, but the remaining group has to take accountability for the rocky start, as well.

“It’s absolutely a sense of urgency, and basically what I told our guys and I really believe this, if you’re looking to point the finger at someone or something, you need to point that finger at yourself,” McMillan said. “And that’s all of us. Coach Pierce takes the hit for this, but we all play a part in him not being here today. And we’ve got to do better. We’ve got to do better. We’re capable of doing better.

“We have to do better than we’ve been doing. If you’re looking for someone or something to point a finger at, point that finger at yourself, all of us, because we have to do better and win some games and we have that opportunity. Coach Pierce doesn’t get that opportunity. And he takes the hit for it. But that’s on all of us, to improve, do things better, win ballgames.”

Pierce’s firing occurred while on a road trip, after coaching practice and talking to media Monday afternoon, the day before a back-to-back, the Hawks’ final two games before the week-long All-Star break. Odd timing, certainly.

With less than a day to prepare, X’s and O’s-wise, McMillan won’t be able to change much until the second half of the season arrives March 11. What he does hope, though, is the Hawks can finish games better, an issue that plagued the team under Pierce this year, causing the pressure on him to mount.

“I really won’t have the opportunity to make really major adjustments until probably after the break, when we come back, so we’ll be doing the things that we’ve been conditioning ourselves to do all season long, we’ve just got to execute and play that way for 48 minutes,” McMillan said.

Moving forward, McMillan says he’ll make some slight changes, but he couldn’t specifically say what those changes will be yet, outside of finishing games and playing with energy. To be fair, it’s a tough ask for him to list every single adjustment he wants to make, and how severe those will be, after one day on the job.

“For me, I just have to be me and be myself,” McMillan said. “That’s the one thing that I told coach Pierce when I came down to work with him. That was my advice to him, be yourself, teach what you know and I think he would be OK. That’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to be myself. I’ll teach what I know. There will be some slight changes in how we do somethings but I’ll be myself, which is focusing on the details.

“Making sure that we try to get that energy out there every single night. That we’re playing winning basketball, that we’re playing the game the right way, we’re playing the game together and we understand what it takes to win games.”

MORE TO COME