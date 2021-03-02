‘We haven’t lived up to expectations:’ Travis Schlenk on parting ways with Lloyd Pierce

“There’s never a perfect time for this, whether it be yesterday, whether it be tomorrow, whether it be today,” Schlenk said. “But the one thing that we felt is once we made the decision, we thought it best just to move forward. If the decision had been made, we didn’t think that it made a lot of sense to wait 48 hours to do it... I won’t go into great detail about my private conversation with him, but I will tell you that he handled it about as honorably and gracefully as you would imagine.”

Ultimately, Schlenk said the decision to part ways with Pierce was made by himself along with his basketball operations staff, and not principal owner Tony Ressler. However, Ressler was supportive of the move.

“This was a decision made by myself and my basketball operations staff, certainly Tony signs off on all major moves we make on the basketball side or on the business side, as far as that goes, but this wasn’t a decision that Tony made,” Schlenk said. “... I don’t think it’s any secret that Tony is very passionate and wants the organization to be successful. He’s willing to give us all the resources that we need to be able to do that. Up to this point in my tenure here, he’s been extremely supportive of any decision I feel like we needed to make, and this was the same situation here.”

This was a tough decision for Schlenk, who is friends with Pierce and hired him in 2018.

There’s an added layer that long-term injuries to several players (Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, De’Andre Hunter) made things much harder for Pierce this year. Despite those challenges, Schlenk still felt the team needed a new coach to turn things around this season.

At 14-20, the Hawks are No. 11 in the Eastern Conference standings, but are only three games away from the No. 6 seed, as teams are vying for position in the middle of the pack.

“Judging how we felt things were going, from where we started and then we had the injuries, and just kind of the trajectory we were on, we just felt we needed to have some sort of change to change the trajectory if that makes sense,” Schlenk said.

Schlenk also said many players haven’t had their best seasons so far, and took accountability for the Hawks’ struggles this season, as well.

“I don’t think that you would go down any person on our roster right now and if they were being honest with you they’d tell you they’ve overproduced or had a great season,” Schlenk said. “I think when you go down the line, that starts with me, right, I’m at the top, so that starts with me. But I think if you would have an honest conversation with our players they would tell you the same. We haven’t lived up to expectations on where we thought we’d be as a team. I think if you asked them individually, they’re not happy with the way they’ve performed. It’s unfortunate, but I think that’s the truth, as well.”

After Schlenk’s conversation with Pierce, he spoke with assistant coach Nate McMillan, who was later officially announced as Hawks interim head coach. McMillan went 2-1 as Hawks coach when Pierce was away in med-February for the birth of his second child and has been head coach for Seattle (2000-05), Portland (2005-12) and Indiana (2016-20), with a 183-136 mark in four years with the Pacers.

It’s tough to evaluate McMillan based off the small sample size of three games, Schlenk said (especially when McMillan was largely sticking with Pierce’s rotations and game plans). But, he did say McMillan will give the Hawks the best odds at making the playoffs.

When asked if McMillan could become the outright coach, instead of just interim, Schlenk said he’s confident in McMillan, but they’ll cross that bridge when they get there and focus on getting through the next few weeks for now.

“In regard to Nate, what I would say is he has that presence about him,” Schlenk said. “He has that experience about him, so we have the confidence that he’ll be able to hopefully bring that out of our guys with his own presence, with his own confidence… I have a ton of respect for him as a person, I have a ton of respect for his humility that he has on the sideline and just his ability to create a sense of calm with the guys, I think, which the hope would be that passes on to our guys and to not get rattled and just to be calm out there during games. That’s one of the things he preaches is stay calm, stay calm.”