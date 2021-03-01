Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce as coach

The Hawks (14-20) announced Monday evening that Lloyd Pierce has been relieved of his coaching duties. Pierce went 63-120 in his two-and-a-half seasons as Hawks head coach.
“We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta,” general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement. “He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city. We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season.”
Pierce was hired in May 2018 after acting as an assistant coach for five seasons under Brett Brown in Philadelphia. The Hawks were thoroughly in rebuilding mode the past two years, but entered this year with expectations to improve on the court and win at a higher level.
In March of last year, Pierce himself said the Hawks would be a playoff team this season, the timing of it raising eyebrows since they were 19-44 at that point — making the postseason the very next year would require a huge turnaround. Players began to echo Pierce, saying they felt the team was nearing the end of its rebuild.
Although the Hawks spent big in free agency and have taken a slight step forward from where they were this time last year (14-20 after 34 games compared to 7-27 last year), it wasn’t the leap the team was hoping for. They’ve competed better in games, often putting themselves in a position to win, but have massively struggled to close things out in the fourth quarter, with just a 12-7 record when leading after the third quarter and an 0-2 record when tied after the third.
At -1.9, the Hawks are tied for the worst point differential in the league in the fourth quarter.
MORE TO COME