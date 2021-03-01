Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce as coach

“We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta,” general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement. “He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city. We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season.”

Pierce was hired in May 2018 after acting as an assistant coach for five seasons under Brett Brown in Philadelphia. The Hawks were thoroughly in rebuilding mode the past two years, but entered this year with expectations to improve on the court and win at a higher level.