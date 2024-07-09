Hawks wing Seth Lundy signs two-way contract

The team has some depth on the wing, but Lundy will be able to compete for his spot in the rotation. The Hawks value his ability to knock down shots from deep and will look to continue developing him.

The 24-year-old had surgery May 1 to remove a medial bone spur in his left ankle and will miss Summer League in Las Vegas. The Hawks expect him to fully recover before the start of the 2024-25 season.

Lundy is the first player signed to a two-way contract, and the Hawks can have up to three two-way players on their roster at a time. Two-way contracts do not count toward the team’s salary cap.