Hawks wing Seth Lundy signs two-way contract

Hawks wing Seth Lundy signed an offer sheet to return to the team on a two-way contract.
Lundy spent the majority of this past season, his first, with the College Park Skyhawks, the team’s G League affiliate. In 25 combined G League Showcase and regular-season games, he averaged 20.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. In 12 regular-season games, he made 41.5% of his 8.8 3-point shot attempts.
The Hawks selected Lundy in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft with the 46th overall pick and signed him to a two-way contract last July amid a strong showing at Summer League.
The team has some depth on the wing, but Lundy will be able to compete for his spot in the rotation. The Hawks value his ability to knock down shots from deep and will look to continue developing him.
The 24-year-old had surgery May 1 to remove a medial bone spur in his left ankle and will miss Summer League in Las Vegas. The Hawks expect him to fully recover before the start of the 2024-25 season.
Lundy is the first player signed to a two-way contract, and the Hawks can have up to three two-way players on their roster at a time. Two-way contracts do not count toward the team’s salary cap.
