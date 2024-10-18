Hawks waive two players to solidify roster ahead of regular season

The Hawks now have their roster set for the regular season. The team announced Friday that it waived Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden.
The team carried 20 players on its roster for training camp. But with the conclusion of its exhibition season Thursday, it needed to whittle the roster to 18. For the regular season, NBA teams can have 15 players on standard deals and three players on two-way contracts.
Though the Hawks waived Harris and Plowden, they can retain their rights and sign them to their G League team, the College Park Skyhawks, as long as another team does not sign them.
The Hawks begin regular-season play Wednesday with a game against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.
As of now, here is what the Hawks roster looks like.
No.|Name|Position|Height|Weight|DOB|Prior to NBA/Country
*0 Dominick Barlow | F | 6-10 | 220 | 5/26/03 | Overtime Elite/USA
1 Jalen Johnson | F | 6-9 | 220 | 12/18/01 | Duke/USA
*2 Keaton Wallace | G | 6-3 | 185 | 2/26/99 | Texas-San Antonio
*3 Seth Lundy | G/F | 6-6 | 220 | 4/02/00 | Penn State/USA
4 Kobe Bufkin | G | 6-4 | 195 | 9/21/03 | Michigan/USA
5 Dyson Daniels | G | 6-7 | 203 | 3/17/03 | G League Ignite/Australia
8 David Roddy | F | 6-5 | 255 | 3/27/01 | Colorado State/USA
10 Zaccharie Risacher | F | 6-9 | 215 | 4/08/05 | JL Bourg/France
11 Trae Young | G | 6-1 | 180 | 9/19/98 | Oklahoma/USA
12 De’Andre Hunter | F | 6-7 | 225 | 12/02/97 | Virginia/USA
13 Bogdan Bogdanovic | G | 6-6 | 220 | 8/18/92 | Fenerbahce/Serbia
15 Clint Capela | C | 6-10 | 240 | 5/18/94 | Elon Chalon/Switzerland
17 Onyeka Okongwu | F/C | 6-9 | 245 | 12/11/00 | USC/USA
18 Mouhamed Gueye | F | 6-11 | 210 | 11/09/02 | Washington/Senegal
22 Larry Nance Jr. | F | 6-8 | 242 | 1/01/93 | Wyoming/USA
24 Garrison Mathews | G | 6-5 | 202 | 10/24/96 | Lipscomb/USA
27 Vit Krejci | F | 6-8 | 195 | 6/19/00 | Zaragoza (Spain)/Czech Republic
41 Cody Zeller | C | 6-11 | 247 | 10/05/92 | Indiana/USA
*Two-way contract
