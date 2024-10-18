Hawks waive two players to solidify roster ahead of regular season

The Hawks now have their roster set for the regular season. The team announced Friday that it waived Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden.

The team carried 20 players on its roster for training camp. But with the conclusion of its exhibition season Thursday, it needed to whittle the roster to 18. For the regular season, NBA teams can have 15 players on standard deals and three players on two-way contracts.

Though the Hawks waived Harris and Plowden, they can retain their rights and sign them to their G League team, the College Park Skyhawks, as long as another team does not sign them.