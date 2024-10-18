Breaking: Georgia passes 1 million early voting mark
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks waive two players to solidify roster ahead of regular season

Regular season to begin Wednesday at home against Brooklyn
The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown at the players entrance to the practice facility in the Brookhaven area, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Atlanta.

By
1 hour ago

The Hawks now have their roster set for the regular season. The team announced Friday that it waived Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden.

The team carried 20 players on its roster for training camp. But with the conclusion of its exhibition season Thursday, it needed to whittle the roster to 18. For the regular season, NBA teams can have 15 players on standard deals and three players on two-way contracts.

Though the Hawks waived Harris and Plowden, they can retain their rights and sign them to their G League team, the College Park Skyhawks, as long as another team does not sign them.

The Hawks begin regular-season play Wednesday with a game against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

As of now, here is what the Hawks roster looks like.

No.|Name|Position|Height|Weight|DOB|Prior to NBA/Country

*0 Dominick Barlow | F | 6-10 | 220 | 5/26/03 | Overtime Elite/USA

1 Jalen Johnson | F | 6-9 | 220 | 12/18/01 | Duke/USA

*2 Keaton Wallace | G | 6-3 | 185 | 2/26/99 | Texas-San Antonio

*3 Seth Lundy | G/F | 6-6 | 220 | 4/02/00 | Penn State/USA

4 Kobe Bufkin | G | 6-4 | 195 | 9/21/03 | Michigan/USA

5 Dyson Daniels | G | 6-7 | 203 | 3/17/03 | G League Ignite/Australia

8 David Roddy | F | 6-5 | 255 | 3/27/01 | Colorado State/USA

10 Zaccharie Risacher | F | 6-9 | 215 | 4/08/05 | JL Bourg/France

11 Trae Young | G | 6-1 | 180 | 9/19/98 | Oklahoma/USA

12 De’Andre Hunter | F | 6-7 | 225 | 12/02/97 | Virginia/USA

13 Bogdan Bogdanovic | G | 6-6 | 220 | 8/18/92 | Fenerbahce/Serbia

15 Clint Capela | C | 6-10 | 240 | 5/18/94 | Elon Chalon/Switzerland

17 Onyeka Okongwu | F/C | 6-9 | 245 | 12/11/00 | USC/USA

18 Mouhamed Gueye | F | 6-11 | 210 | 11/09/02 | Washington/Senegal

22 Larry Nance Jr. | F | 6-8 | 242 | 1/01/93 | Wyoming/USA

24 Garrison Mathews | G | 6-5 | 202 | 10/24/96 | Lipscomb/USA

27 Vit Krejci | F | 6-8 | 195 | 6/19/00 | Zaragoza (Spain)/Czech Republic

41 Cody Zeller | C | 6-11 | 247 | 10/05/92 | Indiana/USA

*Two-way contract

