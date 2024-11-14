Hawks’ Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter return ahead of NBA Cup versus Wizards

The Hawks will see the return of two of their key players when they face the Wizards on Friday night at State Farm Arena.
The team released its injury report for Friday’s game, and top point guard Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) and forward De’Andre Hunter (personal family reasons) were noticeably absent from the list of players.
Young has missed only one game, while Hunter missed the past 11 after playing the first two games of the season.
The Hawks have had several injuries among the top nine players in their rotation. They’ve had to play the first 12 games at times without five key players.
While the return of Young and Hunter gives them some much-needed depth, the Hawks still have three players waiting to be re-evaluated by the medical staff: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy), Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation), Vit Krejci (right adductor strain).
The Hawks and Wizards tip off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
