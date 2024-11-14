Hawks’ Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter return ahead of NBA Cup versus Wizards

The Hawks will see the return of two of their key players when they face the Wizards on Friday night at State Farm Arena.

The team released its injury report for Friday’s game, and top point guard Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) and forward De’Andre Hunter (personal family reasons) were noticeably absent from the list of players.

Young has missed only one game, while Hunter missed the past 11 after playing the first two games of the season.