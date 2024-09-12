Hawks to open training camp at University of Georgia

The Hawks are heading to Athens.
The team announced Monday that it will open its training camp at the Coliseum Training Facility on the campus of the University of Georgia. The trip follows the Hawks’ annual Media Day on Sept. 30 in Atlanta, with the team holding practices in Athens from Oct. 1-3.
The practices will be closed to the public.
This isn’t the first time the Hawks have held camp away from their practice facility in Atlanta. They previously held camp at UGA five times, from 2013-17.
Many NBA teams have held their camps on the road as a chance for players to bond before they begin exhibition play. Last season, the Clippers hosted their training sessions in Hawaii, and they will return this year.
The Hawks will play four exhibition games:
Oct. 8 vs. Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 at Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Thunder, 8 p.m.
