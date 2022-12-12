ajc logo
Hawks to face Grizzlies nursing several injuries

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The banged-up Hawks traveled to face the Grizzlies on their second night of a back-to-back. Atlanta defeated the Bulls 123-122 in overtime Sunday night at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have already been without John Collins (left ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain). They added sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management) to the injury report Monday afternoon.

Bogdanovic has played well past the minutes restriction the team set upon his return. Last Monday, Bogdanovic told reporters in his postgame media availability that the team would increase his playing time from about 20-23 minutes in his first few games to roughly 26 after.

But Bogdanovic has played more than 30 minutes in each of his last two appearances.

The Hawks also listed Trae Young (low back tightness) as questionable. The team’s star guard hustled all over the court Sunday night. Young hit his head on the court after he went into the paint for a layup and was knocked down.

Young drew a charge against Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu and hit the ground hard.

Young then hit his elbow diving for a loose ball as he tried to avoid a Hawks turnover.

After the game Sunday night, Young said the charge hurt and that his elbow still hurt and left his pinkie numb.

“I mean, I’m banged up for sure, on my back on that charge, it kind of hurt,” Young told reporters after Sunday’s game. “I’ve gotten treatment already and stuff, but my elbow, diving for the ball, is still numb on my pinkie, but it’s all good. I’ll be all right.”

The Hawks also listed Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) as questionable on the injury report. Capela has been the anchor of the Hawks’ defense and has been dealing with left foot issues at least a week. Capela had left foot soreness ahead of the team’s game against the Nuggets on Dec. 2 but suited up for the action.

The Hawks (14-13) and Grizzlies (17-9), who are second in the Western Conference standings, tip off at 8 p.m. Monday.

