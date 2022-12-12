Hawks to face Grizzlies nursing several injuries

Young drew a charge against Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu and hit the ground hard.

Young then hit his elbow diving for a loose ball as he tried to avoid a Hawks turnover.

After the game Sunday night, Young said the charge hurt and that his elbow still hurt and left his pinkie numb.

“I mean, I’m banged up for sure, on my back on that charge, it kind of hurt,” Young told reporters after Sunday’s game. “I’ve gotten treatment already and stuff, but my elbow, diving for the ball, is still numb on my pinkie, but it’s all good. I’ll be all right.”

The Hawks also listed Clint Capela (left Achilles soreness) as questionable on the injury report. Capela has been the anchor of the Hawks’ defense and has been dealing with left foot issues at least a week. Capela had left foot soreness ahead of the team’s game against the Nuggets on Dec. 2 but suited up for the action.

The Hawks (14-13) and Grizzlies (17-9), who are second in the Western Conference standings, tip off at 8 p.m. Monday.