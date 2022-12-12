AJ Griffin makes history in overtime victory

The Hawks initially planned for Trae Young to lob the ball to Johnson from out of bounds. But Young read the Bulls’ defense and called timeout. It gave Hawks assistant coach Joe Prunty a chance to diagram a play.

“I was thinking the same thing I thought on the last game-winner,” Griffin said. “Coach drew up a great play, and JJ, that was a great pass. I called him QB 1 right after that; it was funny, he’ll be on ‘Madden,’ too. I asked him what route that was; it was a comeback route.”

Griffin finished with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Griffin credited the confidence of his teammates and coaches for his ability to continue to work through the growing pains of his first NBA season.

“It’s everything, really,” Griffin said. “Having that confidence from coach (Nate McMillan) to go out there and execute. I think playing through the mistakes, knowing when the shot is not falling, you just keep playing. Not even just from the coaches but from all the players and the staff, to be able to encourage me and keep going.”

Griffin has kept the Hawks going multiple times in his first 27 games. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Young and McMillan praised Griffin’s potential and said he has earned their trust.