ajc logo
X

AJ Griffin makes history in overtime victory

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Move over, Toni Kukoč, you have company.

Atlanta’s AJ Griffin became the first rookie since Kukoč in the 1993-1994 season to have multiple game-winning shots in overtime. Griffin’s first came in a 124-122 overtime win against the Raptors on Nov. 19.

ExploreAJ Griffin beats the buzzer; Hawks snap three-game skid

“It’s definitely a cool club to be in; obviously, I wasn’t born then,” Griffin said. “To be in that club is definitely a blessing.”

Griffin, 19, helped the Hawks (14-13) snap a three-game losing streak with his turnaround layup at the buzzer, giving Atlanta a 123-122 victory against the Bulls on Sunday night at State Farm Arena.

As Jalen Johnson sent the alley-oop Griffin’s way, he contorted his body to avoid his defender and catch the pass to make the shot.

The Hawks initially planned for Trae Young to lob the ball to Johnson from out of bounds. But Young read the Bulls’ defense and called timeout. It gave Hawks assistant coach Joe Prunty a chance to diagram a play.

“I was thinking the same thing I thought on the last game-winner,” Griffin said. “Coach drew up a great play, and JJ, that was a great pass. I called him QB 1 right after that; it was funny, he’ll be on ‘Madden,’ too. I asked him what route that was; it was a comeback route.”

Griffin finished with 17 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Griffin credited the confidence of his teammates and coaches for his ability to continue to work through the growing pains of his first NBA season.

“It’s everything, really,” Griffin said. “Having that confidence from coach (Nate McMillan) to go out there and execute. I think playing through the mistakes, knowing when the shot is not falling, you just keep playing. Not even just from the coaches but from all the players and the staff, to be able to encourage me and keep going.”

Griffin has kept the Hawks going multiple times in his first 27 games. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Young and McMillan praised Griffin’s potential and said he has earned their trust.

About the Author

Follow Aaron Wilson on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade3h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mike Morgan to fill in for Bob Rathbun on Bally Sports Hawks broadcasts
9h ago

Credit: Bob Leverone

Former Hawks player Paul Silas, a longtime NBA coach, dies at 79
9h ago

Credit: Bob Leverone

Former Hawks player Paul Silas, a longtime NBA coach, dies at 79
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
15h ago
The Latest

AJ Griffin beats the buzzer; Hawks snap three-game skid
1h ago
Mike Morgan to fill in for Bob Rathbun on Bally Sports Hawks broadcasts
9h ago
Former Hawks player Paul Silas, a longtime NBA coach, dies at 79
9h ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
17h ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
6h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top