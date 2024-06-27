Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher with No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA draft

NEW YORK — The pick is in. With the No. 1 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday, the Hawks picked French teenager Zaccharie Risacher.
After weeks of doing their homework, evaluating prospects and getting to know them, the Hawks have landed on the guy who they hope will become a long-time contributor.
With Risacher in the mix, the Hawks add who they believe will be their wing of the future. The 19-year-old French forward will give the Hawks versatility on both ends of the floor and they can move him up and down the lineup between the two and the four.
Plus, he can space the floor with his jumper posing a threat to opposing defenses. Like any rookie, he’ll have to adjust to the speed of the game but his size makes him an intriguing prospect on the defensive side of the ball. He has length and size that opens up matchup options as he adjusts to bigger and faster offensive opponents.
