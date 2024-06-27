Breaking: Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher with No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA draft
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher with No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA draft

NBA Draft
NBA Draft
NBA Draft
NBA Draft Basketball
zacc risacher
NBA Draft Basketball
NBA Draft Basketball
NBA Draft Basketball
Zaccharie Risacher
1 / 9
Zaccharie Risacher poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Brooklyn, NY. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
Updated 15 minutes ago

NEW YORK — The pick is in. With the No. 1 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday, the Hawks picked French teenager Zaccharie Risacher.

ExploreVote: What do you think of Hawks’ draft pick?

After weeks of doing their homework, evaluating prospects and getting to know them, the Hawks have landed on the guy who they hope will become a long-time contributor.

With Risacher in the mix, the Hawks add who they believe will be their wing of the future. The 19-year-old French forward will give the Hawks versatility on both ends of the floor and they can move him up and down the lineup between the two and the four.

Plus, he can space the floor with his jumper posing a threat to opposing defenses. Like any rookie, he’ll have to adjust to the speed of the game but his size makes him an intriguing prospect on the defensive side of the ball. He has length and size that opens up matchup options as he adjusts to bigger and faster offensive opponents.

MORE TO COME

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Atlanta reaches 100 degrees for 1st time since 20192h ago

Credit: Robin Rudd

Ex-Atlanta deputy chief resigns from helm of Chattanooga force amid probe

Credit: File photo

Victims of Gwinnett van crash that killed 7 settle for $162 million
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sledgehammers pound North DeKalb Mall into new era

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Sledgehammers pound North DeKalb Mall into new era

Kenya Moore won’t be back on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after suspension
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Vote: What do you think of Hawks’ draft pick?
10m ago
Watch: Mo Gueye takes you behind scenes at Hawks’ practice facility
This day in Atlanta Hawks draft history
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
56m ago
The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend June 26-July 3