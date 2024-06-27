Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher with No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA draft

NEW YORK — The pick is in. With the No. 1 selection in the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday, the Hawks picked French teenager Zaccharie Risacher.

After weeks of doing their homework, evaluating prospects and getting to know them, the Hawks have landed on the guy who they hope will become a long-time contributor.

With Risacher in the mix, the Hawks add who they believe will be their wing of the future. The 19-year-old French forward will give the Hawks versatility on both ends of the floor and they can move him up and down the lineup between the two and the four.