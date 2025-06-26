Breaking: Hawks reportedly agree to trade No. 13 pick to Pelicans
Hawks reportedly agree to trade No. 13 pick to Pelicans

After agreeing to trade No. 22 pick on Tuesday, Atlanta gets more draft capital.
The Atlanta Hawks traded their No. 13 pick for No. 23 and a 2026 first-round pick, according to an ESPN report.

14 minutes ago

The Hawks will not make their pick at No. 13, after all.

Atlanta reportedly traded their first-round selection to the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 23 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Hawks will also receive a 2026 unprotected first-round pick from the Pelicans. That gives the Hawks a little more draft flexibility in next year’s draft, along with the pick swap with the Spurs.

Now, Hawks fans have to wait a little longer before they learn who the team’s first-round pick will be.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

