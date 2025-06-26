The Hawks will not make their pick at No. 13, after all.

Atlanta reportedly traded their first-round selection to the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 23 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Hawks will also receive a 2026 unprotected first-round pick from the Pelicans. That gives the Hawks a little more draft flexibility in next year’s draft, along with the pick swap with the Spurs.