Hawks provide injury update on rookie Mouhamed Gueye

The Hawks provided an injury update Thursday on rookie wing Mouhamed Gueye.
The team announced that Gueye, who has been out with a right lower-back stress fracture, has increased the intensity of his individual workouts to include full-court activity. He will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, the Hawks said.
Gueye has missed much of the season after the team announced that he would miss extended time Nov. 12 after he underwent an MRI.
He has appeared in two games, so far this season with the Hawks and likely would have spent much of his time with the College Park Skyhawks.
The Hawks acquired the draft rights to Gueye, who was selected with the 39th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.
About the Author