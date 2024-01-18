Hawks provide injury update on rookie Mouhamed Gueye

The Hawks provided an injury update Thursday on rookie wing Mouhamed Gueye.

The team announced that Gueye, who has been out with a right lower-back stress fracture, has increased the intensity of his individual workouts to include full-court activity. He will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, the Hawks said.

Gueye has missed much of the season after the team announced that he would miss extended time Nov. 12 after he underwent an MRI.