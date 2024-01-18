BreakingNews
Fulton DA accuses special prosecutor’s wife of ‘interfering’ with Trump probe
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks provide injury update on rookie Mouhamed Gueye

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) drives during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers of a NBA preseason game at State Farm Arena, Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 108-107. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) drives during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers of a NBA preseason game at State Farm Arena, Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 108-107. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
16 minutes ago

The Hawks provided an injury update Thursday on rookie wing Mouhamed Gueye.

The team announced that Gueye, who has been out with a right lower-back stress fracture, has increased the intensity of his individual workouts to include full-court activity. He will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, the Hawks said.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

Gueye has missed much of the season after the team announced that he would miss extended time Nov. 12 after he underwent an MRI.

He has appeared in two games, so far this season with the Hawks and likely would have spent much of his time with the College Park Skyhawks.

The Hawks acquired the draft rights to Gueye, who was selected with the 39th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top