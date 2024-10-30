Hawks pick up contract options of Dyson Daniels, Kobe Bufkin

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Hawks announced Wednesday that they have picked up the options of two key rotational guards. The team picked up Dyson Daniels’ fourth-year option and Kobe Bufkin’s third-year option.

The options allow the Hawks the right to extend a player’s contract through the 2025-26 season.

According to a person familiar with the situation, the Hawks will not pick up the fourth-year option of forward David Roddy, who they acquired this summer from the Phoenix Suns. It makes way for him to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.