Hawks open against Wizards in NBA Summer League

The Hawks also will face the Lakers, who selected Bronny James, son of LeBron, in the second round of the draft.

The Hawks also will play the Spurs and Bulls as part of the first four scheduled games.

All 30 teams will take part in the tournament July 12-22 at the Thomas and Mack Center and Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. All 76 games of the 11-day competition will air live on ESPN platforms or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Each team will play at least five games, including four games from July 12-19. After the first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs. The playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either July 20 or July 21.

Hawks Summer League schedule

July 12 vs. Wizards, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

July 14 vs. Spurs, 8 p.m., ESPN2

July 17 vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

July 19 vs. Bulls, 6 p.m. NBA TV