Atlanta Hawks

Hawks open against Wizards in NBA Summer League

No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to meet No. 2 Alexandre Sarr in opener
Zaccharie Risacher talks with Alex Sarr as they stand on the stage for a group photograph ahead of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Brooklyn, NY. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Zaccharie Risacher talks with Alex Sarr as they stand on the stage for a group photograph ahead of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Arena on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Brooklyn, NY. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

There’s nothing like starting the summer off with a little drama.

The Hawks will open the NBA Summer League against the Wizards on July 12. That means the No. 1 overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher potentially will go up against the No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr in Las Vegas.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

You might recall that Sarr declined to work out for the Hawks before this week’s NBA draft.

The Hawks also will face the Lakers, who selected Bronny James, son of LeBron, in the second round of the draft.

The Hawks also will play the Spurs and Bulls as part of the first four scheduled games.

All 30 teams will take part in the tournament July 12-22 at the Thomas and Mack Center and Pavilion on the campus of UNLV. All 76 games of the 11-day competition will air live on ESPN platforms or NBA TV. Every game will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

Each team will play at least five games, including four games from July 12-19. After the first four games, the top four teams will advance to participate in the playoffs. The playoff teams will be determined by winning percentage. The 26 teams that do not advance to the four-team playoff will play a fifth game on either July 20 or July 21.

Hawks Summer League schedule

July 12 vs. Wizards, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

July 14 vs. Spurs, 8 p.m., ESPN2

July 17 vs. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

July 19 vs. Bulls, 6 p.m. NBA TV

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Cobb County spills 3.9M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta J

Extreme heat, scant rain cause headaches for Georgia farmers

Credit: John Spink

Crowds fill airports Friday ahead of July Fourth holiday
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia a forerunner of classroom courses on the Bible

Credit: AP

Georgia a forerunner of classroom courses on the Bible

Credit: AP

Metro Atlanta added jobs in May, but unemployment rate up
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks trade AJ Griffin for draft pick, eventually land Serbian guard Djurisic
Zaccharie Risacher to throw out first pitch for Braves Sunday
What’s next for the Hawks and No. 1 draft pick Zaccharie Risacher
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun