Hawks not taking guard Dyson Daniels for granted

With Daniels in the rotation, the Hawks have a much higher chance of slowing down an opponent’s top scorer, forcing other teams to ensure their second, third, fourth and fifth options must contribute.

The 21-year-old has been relentless on the defensive end, holding the likes of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (who has averaged 24.3 points this season) to just seven points on 48.9 partial possessions. It led to some moments of frustration from Brunson during the Hawks’ 121-116 win on Nov. 6. Over two games against the Celtics, Daniels held forward Jayson Tatum to 16 points across 16 minutes.

What makes Daniels all the more unique is that the Hawks can truly match him up against opposing players, up and down lineups. It’s created an opportunity for the team to attack their defensive schemes with more versatility, especially once several rotational players return from injury.

Even shorthanded, the Bendigo, Australia native has injected a level of energy that the Hawks struggled to have consistently last season.

The Hawks are 5-5 with Daniels in the lineup and it’s because he’s everywhere on the floor without sacrificing the play. In 10 games, he leads the league in deflections per game, averaging 7.6. He’s seventh among guards in contested shots per game, averaging 5.6.

“Deflections are reflective of his activity,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said prior to last week’s game against the Bulls. “And the thing, I’ve said this, what’s impressive to me about that is, usually when you get that many steals, it’s because you’re gambling. You take yourself out of a play. And rarely is he taking himself out of the play. He may not steal the ball, but he’s still in position. He’s calculated with that. He’s just, he’s so focused. And, it’s unusual. You don’t take it for granted that he brings it every night.”

Daniels has 36 steals this season, becoming the first player in the league with 35 steals in the first 10 games of a season since Baron Davis (37) and Allen Iverson (36) in the 2003-04 season. According to former ESPN analyst Zach Lowe, Daniels’ league-leading 3.6 steals per game is only 0.1 shy of the all-time record (minimum: 1,000 minutes) of 3.7 per game by Alvin Robertson in 1986, 12 years after the NBA began to record steals during 1973-74 season.

Daniels has had four or more steals in five of his first 10 games. He recorded a career-high seven steals in the Hawks to the Pistons on Nov. 8 and followed that performance with six steals a piece in the last two games.

“Yeah, for me, and I see people get ball,” Daniels told reporters in Boston after the Hawks’ 117-116 win. “I was chasing the ball around, my whole junior career and that’s what I did play defense. So, for me, it starts on team defense, keeping a man in front, making him take tough shots. When they turn their back, that’s when I like to go for those steals and stuff like that.”

The NBA Global Academy alum has also taken an aggressive approach to impacting the Hawks on the offensive side of the ball. Prior to Tuesday’s win over the Celtics, Daniels averaged 12.8 points and 2.4 assists on 45% overall shooting .

But without Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci and De’Andre Hunter, the Hawks needed scoring. He dropped a career-high 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the floor, along with seven assists.

Even when the Hawks’ injured players return to the lineup, they’ll look to keep capitalizing on Daniels’ game. His ability to cut and drive into the paint will continue to open the floor for some of Young’s elite playmaking.

“Coming here was just was so good for his confidence, both offensively and confidence defensively,” Nance Jr. told reporters in Boston. “He’s taking some more gambles now, and obviously they’re paying off. So, I truly could not be happier for a guy that is so deserving of the praise and the opportunity he’s gotten.”