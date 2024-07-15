Hawks’ Nikola Djurisic to miss remainder of summer league with foot fracture

LAS VEGAS -- The Hawks announced that second-round pick Nikola Djurisic will miss the remainder of the NBA Summer League with a left foot fracture.

The injury occurred sometime in the first quarter of the Hawks’ summer league matchup against the Spurs on Sunday night. He subbed out of the game with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter and went to the team’s locker room with a team trainer shortly after.

He did not return to the sideline until the third quarter wearing street clothes and a walking boot.