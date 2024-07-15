Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ Nikola Djurisic to miss remainder of summer league with foot fracture

Nikola Djurisic speaks to members of the press during a press conference at Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Brookhaven. Atlanta Hawks General Manager Landry Fields introduced 2024 NBA Draft selections Zaccharie Risacher (first overall pick) and Nikola Djurisic (43th overall pick) during a press conference. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By
16 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS -- The Hawks announced that second-round pick Nikola Djurisic will miss the remainder of the NBA Summer League with a left foot fracture.

The injury occurred sometime in the first quarter of the Hawks’ summer league matchup against the Spurs on Sunday night. He subbed out of the game with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter and went to the team’s locker room with a team trainer shortly after.

He did not return to the sideline until the third quarter wearing street clothes and a walking boot.

The team said Monday that it took an X-ray at The Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus, which revealed a left foot fracture. It will provide further medical updates as appropriate.

The Hawks drafted Djurisic with the 43rd overall pick last month after they completed a three-team trade with the Rockets and Heat. The Hawks sent wing AJ Griffin to the Rockets, then sent cash to the Heat for the draft rights to Djurisic.

In his two appearances at summer league, Djurisic averaged 4.5 points and one assist and looked to make his case for the Hawks final available two-way contract.

