Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said that his focus is on the race ahead of him.
On Friday, a report in The Athletic said that McMillan has strongly considered resigning from his position. Ahead of the Hawks matchup at home against the Lakers on Friday night, McMillan said that any decisions he makes about his future will occur at the end of the season.
“You know, I mean, I’ve read that article briefly,” McMillan said. “I’ve never spoke to that reporter before. I think the last two weeks, he’s written a couple of articles with some sources in our organization that are making some comments about me, and some things that I’m saying and doing.
“Look, at the end of the year, I will do as I’ve always done at the end of the season. I talk with my family and, you know, see if I still have that flame, that fire to continue next season. But that’s the end of the season. All of us think about retiring. But that’s at the end of the season. So, we’re gonna move on past that story.
“You know, we have a race to prepare for. We’re trying to get our guys healthy and make another run at the playoffs. But the things that were reported -- look, I’m here to coach this team. And, I’ve talked to (Hawks majority owner) Tony (Ressler), many times, and our goal is to make the playoffs. And that’s what I’m working towards.”
By all accounts, including McMillan’s admission, the Hawks coach has a positive standing with the organization despite the shifts that have occurred in the front office. Last week, Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk stepped down from his role. The team promoted general manager Landry Fields.
Along with Schlenk stepping back into an advisory role, The Athletic reported that the team moved on from senior adviser Rod Higgins, director of pro scouting Stephen Giles and vice president of player personnel Derek Pierce. A person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the team opted to move in another direction with all three of them.
Under the leadership of Schlenk, McMillan signed a four-year deal with the Hawks in July 2021 after navigating the team to an Eastern Conference finals appearance.
The Hawks (17-18) currently sit at ninth in a competitive Eastern Conference, but have struggled to keep all of their roster healthy for an extended period of time. The team will play without Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter when they face the Lakers, and it has not indicated when the two frontcourt players will make their return.
They have lost two consecutive games and will look to pick up a win before they head west for a four-game trip.
