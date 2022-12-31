Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts

By all accounts, including McMillan’s admission, the Hawks coach has a positive standing with the organization despite the shifts that have occurred in the front office. Last week, Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk stepped down from his role. The team promoted general manager Landry Fields.

Along with Schlenk stepping back into an advisory role, The Athletic reported that the team moved on from senior adviser Rod Higgins, director of pro scouting Stephen Giles and vice president of player personnel Derek Pierce. A person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the team opted to move in another direction with all three of them.

Under the leadership of Schlenk, McMillan signed a four-year deal with the Hawks in July 2021 after navigating the team to an Eastern Conference finals appearance.

The Hawks (17-18) currently sit at ninth in a competitive Eastern Conference, but have struggled to keep all of their roster healthy for an extended period of time. The team will play without Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter when they face the Lakers, and it has not indicated when the two frontcourt players will make their return.

They have lost two consecutive games and will look to pick up a win before they head west for a four-game trip.