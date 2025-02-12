Hawks’ Nance, Krejci to miss several weeks

NEW YORK — The Hawks will not have Larry Nance Jr. and Vit Krejci for several weeks.
The team announced Wednesday that Nance and Krejci returned to Atlanta and underwent evaluation at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex in Brookhaven
Nance left Monday night’s game at Orlando with a right knee injury in the fourth quarter after drawing a foul off Magic forward Franz Wagner. Further evaluation and imaging showed a non-displaced fracture of his right medial femoral condyle. The team said they will re-evaluate in approximately six weeks, then provide an update.
Krejci left Monday night’s game on the possession right after Nance. The Hawks ruled him out with a lower back contusion. Further evaluation and imaging confirmed Krejci has a non-displaced lumbar fracture. The team will re-evaluate Krejci in three to four weeks. The Hawks will provide an update then.
