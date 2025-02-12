Atlanta Hawks
Hawks’ Nance, Krejci to miss several weeks

Injured Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) is helped off of the court by guards Trae Young, right, and Caris LeVert (3) as Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, second from left, consoles him during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By
9 hours ago

NEW YORK — The Hawks will not have Larry Nance Jr. and Vit Krejci for several weeks.

The team announced Wednesday that Nance and Krejci returned to Atlanta and underwent evaluation at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex in Brookhaven

Nance left Monday night’s game at Orlando with a right knee injury in the fourth quarter after drawing a foul off Magic forward Franz Wagner. Further evaluation and imaging showed a non-displaced fracture of his right medial femoral condyle. The team said they will re-evaluate in approximately six weeks, then provide an update.

Krejci left Monday night’s game on the possession right after Nance. The Hawks ruled him out with a lower back contusion. Further evaluation and imaging confirmed Krejci has a non-displaced lumbar fracture. The team will re-evaluate Krejci in three to four weeks. The Hawks will provide an update then.

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
