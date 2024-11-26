Hawks list Trae Young as questionable for Wednesday game at Cleveland

Just hours after the NBA handed the Hawks a hefty fine for sitting guard Trae Young for a game earlier this month, the team provided an update on his status for a coming matchup. The team listed Young as questionable for their game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The Hawks guard has been dealing with right Achilles tendinitis for much of the season and has spoken candidly about it lingering. The injury flared up before the Hawks’ NBA Cup matchup against the Celtics on Nov. 12, leading to the team ruling him out the day before the game.

Young has played in 17 of 18 games, so far this season averaging 21.9 points and a league-best 11.9 assists per game.