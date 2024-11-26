Atlanta Hawks
Hawks list Trae Young as questionable for Wednesday game at Cleveland

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles around Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Just hours after the NBA handed the Hawks a hefty fine for sitting guard Trae Young for a game earlier this month, the team provided an update on his status for a coming matchup. The team listed Young as questionable for their game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The Hawks guard has been dealing with right Achilles tendinitis for much of the season and has spoken candidly about it lingering. The injury flared up before the Hawks’ NBA Cup matchup against the Celtics on Nov. 12, leading to the team ruling him out the day before the game.

Young has played in 17 of 18 games, so far this season averaging 21.9 points and a league-best 11.9 assists per game.

The Hawks face the Cavaliers twice in three days and will face them again Friday, which is the first of back-to-back games.

Other than Young, the Hawks essentially have a clean injury report, with Cody Zeller (not with the team), the only other player listed.

