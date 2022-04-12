Hawks’ John Collins out for play-in game vs. Hornets on Wednesday

John Collins played 4-on-4 during the Hawks’ past road trip, coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday at practice ahead of the Hawks’ play-in game vs. the Hornets on Wednesday, but in the end, Collins was ruled out of the game.
Collins’ 4-on-4 activity was an encouraging sign for him and the Hawks, given how Collins could give them a boost in the postseason as the team’s second-leading scorer (16.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.8 per game). He has been out since March 11 with a right ring finger sprain and right foot strain (with a plantar fascia tear).
Collins will not be available to play against Charlotte, though, listed as “out” on Tuesday’s injury report. Earlier in the day, McMillan had said the team would see how Collins was feeling Wednesday, but it seems the Hawks were able to go ahead and rule him out Tuesday evening.
“He’s been moving a lot more, and today was pretty much shooting. ... We’ll see tomorrow,” McMillan said. “We’ll see how he feels after the weekend of play and what he went through today.”
McMillan said Collins was feeling “OK” after playing 4-on-4, indicating Collins’ body responded well after the increase in basketball activity.
