Hawks’ John Collins out for play-in game vs. Hornets on Wednesday

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

Collins’ 4-on-4 activity was an encouraging sign for him and the Hawks, given how Collins could give them a boost in the postseason as the team’s second-leading scorer (16.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.8 per game). He has been out since March 11 with a right ring finger sprain and right foot strain (with a plantar fascia tear).

Collins will not be available to play against Charlotte, though, listed as “out” on Tuesday’s injury report. Earlier in the day, McMillan had said the team would see how Collins was feeling Wednesday, but it seems the Hawks were able to go ahead and rule him out Tuesday evening.