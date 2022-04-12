ajc logo
X

Hawks’ John Collins out for play-in game vs. Hornets on Wednesday

Hawks forward John Collins dunks during the first half against the Pacers earlier this season. Collins could give the Hawks a boost in the postseason because he is the team’s second-leading scorer (16.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.8 per game). (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

caption arrowCaption
Hawks forward John Collins dunks during the first half against the Pacers earlier this season. Collins could give the Hawks a boost in the postseason because he is the team’s second-leading scorer (16.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.8 per game). (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 hours ago

John Collins played 4-on-4 during the Hawks’ past road trip, coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday at practice ahead of the Hawks’ play-in game vs. the Hornets on Wednesday, but in the end, Collins was ruled out of the game.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

Collins’ 4-on-4 activity was an encouraging sign for him and the Hawks, given how Collins could give them a boost in the postseason as the team’s second-leading scorer (16.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.8 per game). He has been out since March 11 with a right ring finger sprain and right foot strain (with a plantar fascia tear).

Collins will not be available to play against Charlotte, though, listed as “out” on Tuesday’s injury report. Earlier in the day, McMillan had said the team would see how Collins was feeling Wednesday, but it seems the Hawks were able to go ahead and rule him out Tuesday evening.

ExploreCunningham: Hawks must be sharp at winning time, keep Hornets from running wild

“He’s been moving a lot more, and today was pretty much shooting. ... We’ll see tomorrow,” McMillan said. “We’ll see how he feels after the weekend of play and what he went through today.”

McMillan said Collins was feeling “OK” after playing 4-on-4, indicating Collins’ body responded well after the increase in basketball activity.

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
If Hawks beat the Hornets Wednesday, they will face the Cavs
3h ago
Hawks-Hornets preview: ‘Our destiny is in our hands’
10h ago
John Drew’s No. 22 should be retired by Hawks, according to former teammate
15h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top