Hawks’ injuries piling up: Bogdan Bogdanovic sidelined at least four weeks

The team listed Daniels as having a right hip flexor strain. He will continue to receive treatment and the team said his status is day-to-day.

The 21-year-old guard played 36 minutes in Monday’s loss to the Wizards at State Farm Arena. He matched up primarily against Wizards guard Jordan Poole and forced him into some tough shots.

The Hawks have often matched Daniels against the opposing team’s best player, and he has taken on the assignments with aggressive play. Through four games, Daniels has led the league in deflections per game, with an average of seven. He had 15 in the first two games. He ranked fourth in the NBA in steals per game, average 2.8 across four contests.

The Hawks entered this week shorthanded, with several key players missing three of the season’s first four games. They could get some relief as they upgraded De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) to questionable.

Guard Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation) did not make his season debut after the team announced his injury prior to the start of the season. Bufkin was expected to handle much of the ballhandling duties when Trae Young sat for a breather but he is recovering from the same injury that sidelined him before the team participated in the Summer League in Las Vegas. It is not a reinjury, though.

Bufkin has begun treatment and rehabilitation and will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks. The team will update his status as appropriate.

Wing Vit Krejci (right adductor strain) left Monday’s game against the Wizards midway through the second quarter. Without Bufkin, he worked as the team’s primary ball handler when Young went to the bench. The Hawks will reevaluate Krejci in two weeks and update his status accordingly.