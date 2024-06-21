Hawks hire head of player health and performance who comes from the 49ers

The Hawks have brought aboard new personnel to head their athletic department. The team hired Ben Peterson as its vice president of player health and performance, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Peterson comes to the Hawks from the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, where he supervised athletic training, functional performance, nutrition and strength and conditioning for the past five years. He served as head of sports science for the NHL’s Flyers for two seasons before joining the 49ers in 2019.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

With the Hawks, Peterson will oversee the team’s health-and-performance group after the Hawks dealt with numerous significant injuries last season.