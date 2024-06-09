Hawks great Pete Maravich’s son Josh dies at age 42

For the younger Maravich, it was a childhood dream to play for LSU, where his father set the men’s NCAA Division I scoring record of 3,667 points between 1967 and 1970.

“I wanted to come here for my dad to make him proud,” Josh Maravich said in a 2005 article in The Daily Reveille, the LSU student newspaper. “I knew I wasn’t going to be a star player, but for me being a walk-on was what I always wanted to do.”

Pete Maravich, who played four seasons for the Hawks, was a prolific scorer during an NBA career that was cut short in 1980 by lingering effects of a major knee injury a couple years prior. He averaged 27.7 points a game in 1973-74 in his best season with the Hawks.

In 1988, at age 40, he died from a heart condition that had gone undetected.

Earlier this year, he was back in the headlines when his Division I scoring mark — which went unmatched by any men’s or women’s player for more than half a century — was surpassed by Iowa star Caitlin Clark (3,951 points).

In 2022, when LSU unveiled a bronze statue of Pete Maravich outside its basketball facility, sculptor Brian Hanlon credited Josh Maravich and his older brother Jaeson Maravich with the idea to depict their father — who was known for his showmanship and creativity — making a behind-the-back pass.