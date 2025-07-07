Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Powell joining Heat, Collins to Clippers, Love and Anderson to Utah in 3-team trade, AP source says

The Miami Heat are acquiring Norman Powell, John Collins is going to the Los Angeles Clippers and Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson are headed to the Utah Jazz as parts of a three-team trade, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Monday
FILE - Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) in the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series May 3, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) in the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series May 3, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat are acquiring Norman Powell, John Collins is going to the Los Angeles Clippers and Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson are headed to the Utah Jazz as parts of a three-team trade, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Monday.

Also in the deal: at least one second-round draft pick, going from the Clippers to Utah, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not gotten the required approval from the NBA.

Powell averaged 21.8 points last season for the Clippers and is a career 40% shooter from 3-point range. Collins averaged 19 points in 40 games for the Jazz last season, while Love averaged 5.3 points in 23 games with the Heat and Anderson averaged 6.7 points in 25 games after being traded to Miami.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

Powell figures to give Miami much-needed scoring and shooting. The Heat were 24th out of 30 teams in points per game last season, plus have already seen the departure of Duncan Robinson — the team's all-time 3-point leader — this summer. Robinson is joining the Detroit Pistons.

Love is an NBA champion, a five-time All-Star, a likely Hall of Famer when his playing days end and had expressed interest in possibly remaining with the Heat even past his current contract — which is set to expire after the coming 2025-26 season.

“Never thought I’d be a math problem,” Love posted on social media after being informed of the trade. “Welcome to the NBA.”

Collins has averaged 16 points per game in eight seasons, the first six with Atlanta and two with Utah. Anderson will be joining his sixth team, after previous stints with San Antonio, Memphis, Minnesota and Golden State before getting sent to the Heat as part of the trade that moved Jimmy Butler to the Warriors.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

FILE - Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Dec. 4, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Utah Jazz forward John Collins, middle, takes the ball up the middle, as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe, right, defend, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Feb. 21, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Egan, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Jan. 7, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Credit: AP

NBA free agency opens with Spurs, Rockets, Hawks, Magic and Mavs among those making early moves

Hornets acquire Connaughton, 2 second-round picks from Bucks for Micic, AP source says

Moritz Wagner is returning to the Magic on 1-year deal, AP source says, as NBA free agency continues

The Latest

Protester carry a man who the crowd claimed had been shot by police, during the historic 1990 Saba Saba, a Swahili word that means seven seven, protests for democratic reforms in the Kangemi slum of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, July 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

Nairobi is locked down as Kenyan police clash with protesters and 10 are killed

4m ago

Trump to put 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea

4m ago

A Vermont dairy farm was raided. The mixed messages from Washington since then have increased fears

6m ago

Featured

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said joining neighboring states to form a new accreditation agency will “keep Georgia’s universities among the best in the nation." (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

AJC ON CAMPUS

Georgia joins five Southern states to form new accreditation agency

In this edition of the AJC On Campus, Georgia is joining a movement to shake up the accreditation system that has long been the model for American higher education.

14 injured in separate boat explosions on Lake Lanier, Lake Nottely on July 4th

Flames erupted from two boats, one on Lake Lanier and another on Lake Nottely, during the Fourth of July holiday, officials said.

Atlanta leaders eye trails as part of solution to city’s traffic woes

The 535-mile expansion plan, known as Trails ATL, aims to make the city more walkable, bringing 10-minute access to trails for 95% of city residents by 2052.