Powell joining Heat, Collins to Clippers, Love and Anderson to Utah in 3-team trade, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat are acquiring Norman Powell, John Collins is going to the Los Angeles Clippers and Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson are headed to the Utah Jazz as parts of a three-team trade, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Monday.

Also in the deal: at least one second-round draft pick, going from the Clippers to Utah, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not gotten the required approval from the NBA.

Powell averaged 21.8 points last season for the Clippers and is a career 40% shooter from 3-point range. Collins averaged 19 points in 40 games for the Jazz last season, while Love averaged 5.3 points in 23 games with the Heat and Anderson averaged 6.7 points in 25 games after being traded to Miami.