Two months earlier, the native of the Congo was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I wanted to be remembered as one of the best defensive players to play this game,” Mutombo said during his speech at the Springfield Symphony Hall. “I think I accomplished that.”

Defense did matter to Mutombo, the 7-foot-2 center. It was, in fact, was a point of pride with him. He is second on the NBA’s all-time career blocks list with 3,289 and 20th on the rebound list with 12,359. He was an eight-time All-Star, a four-time Defensive Player of the Year and a six-time All-Defensive Team selection.

His full name was Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombo.

In May, Mutombo’s son Ryan, a 7-2 center, transferred to Georgia Tech after three seasons at Georgetown.

Ryan Mutombo posted on social media on Monday. His statement, in part, read:

“My dad will forever be my hero. Not because of his success - not because of the millions of who, over the last four decades, have come to know and love him. My dad is my hero because he simply cared. He remains the purest heart I have ever known.

“At times I thought my dad was a super-human. The child in me would sigh to hear that this was never actually the case. My dad was a regular man who would stop at no lengths, to honor the world, its people, and its creator. He loved others with every ounce of his being. That’s what made his so accessible. That’s what made him real.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement:

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

“There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years – with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.

“Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe’s wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back.”

Mutombo was presented by Hall of Famers John Thompson, his coach at Georgetown University, and David Stern, the former NBA Commissioner.

“Dikembe was smart enough to understand that his identity that rebounding and blocking shots,” Thompson said in a taped interviewed played at the ceremony. “And it carried him all the way through the NBA.”

After his college career at Georgetown, the Nuggets selected Mutombo with the fourth overall pick of the 1991 NBA draft.

After the 1995-96 season, Mutombo signed a 5-year, $55 million free-agent contract with the Hawks. He helped lead the Hawks to back-to-back 50-plus win seasons in 1996-97 and 1997-98. Mutombo won Defensive Player of the Year both years,

The world-wide humanitarian efforts of Mutombo remained at the center of his heart, especially after his retirement. He ended his Hall of Fame speech with thoughts on what he has done and has yet to do, especially on his home continent.

“Playing basketball allowed me to become a global citizen,” Mutombo said. “It is because of the game that I was able to build a hospital in the Congo, which has now served over 140,000 people. My life’s mission is to continue to change the living conditions of the people of Africa. I may not have won the championship but I’m a champion to so many people.”

